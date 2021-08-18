Reliance has grand plans for the JioPhone Next smartphone that was announced during the company's AGM. The price of the new smartphone is expected to be disruptive as Mukesh Ambani promised during the AGM. Reliance JioPhone Next is not only aiming to be the cheapest smartphone in India but also the entire world. A new price leak has surfaced that gives us an estimated price of the upcoming JioPhone Next smartphone.

A tipster named Yogesh has claimed that the smartphone to be announced will come with an ‘estimated’ price of ₹3,499. While this price point can easily contest for the cheapest smartphone title, Reliance Jio could end up providing an even more aggressive price point.

The tipster also leaked a few specifications of the upcoming device. Falling in line with the previous leaks, the smartphone is expected to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor which supports 4G networks. Reliance Jio is expected to give the buyer a choice of 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variants. In terms of internal storage options, Jio might launch a 16GB variant and 32GB variant.

The device will come with Android 11, which will be the Go Edition built for smartphones with entry-level specs. The device is tipped to get a 5.5-inch display with HD resolution.

The new smartphone has been developed in partnership with Google. The phone will come with some unique features customised for Indian users. The phone is expected to come with real-time translation. The phone will be launched on 10 September on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi.

