Reliance launches Jio Frames, an AI-powered rival to Meta Ray Ban glasses

Reliance Jio has unveiled a new AI-powered eyewear to take on Meta Ray-Ban glasses, called Jio Frames. The new glasses were introduced at Reliance's 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday.

Reliance's Non-Executive Director Akash Ambani, while introducing the new Jio Frames at the Reliance AGM, said, “Jio Frames is an AI-powered wearable platform, an ecosystem made for India with support for multiple Indian languages.”

“It is a hands-free, AI-powered companion designed for the way India lives, works and plays,” he added.

What can Jio Frames do? During the AGM, Ambani said that Jio Frames can capture HD pictures, record videos, and even go live on social media. All the pictures and videos clicked on Jio Frames are automatically saved on the company's Jio AI cloud.

The eyewear comes with in-built, open-ear speakers that can be used to take meetings, listen to music, enjoy podcasts, and even take calls.

The artificial intelligence model leveraged by Jio is said to help users get instant answers about the tasks they are doing. For instance, Jio Frames can give a step-by-step guide while cooking, or get a summary of a book that the user is reading.