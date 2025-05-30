Remote fans with lights that add style and comfort to modern homes: Top 7 picks with the latest features and designs

If you love a cool breeze and mood lighting, the best ceiling fan with light in India is exactly what your room needs. It’s not just a fan with lighting, it’s a statement piece. Think silent performance, remote control, energy-efficient LEDs, and sleek designs that add flair to your ceiling. These remote fans with lights are perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, or even home offices.

You can control the speed, switch the light on or off, and even use timers, all without getting up. It’s all about comfort and convenience packed into one stylish fixture. Plus, you get to save space and electricity while staying cool and well-lit. Curious to find out which ones are truly worth spinning for? Let’s dive into the most loved and most stylish ceiling fans with lights in the Indian market today.

The Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm ceiling fan is a stylish and energy-efficient solution for modern homes. Fitted with a BLDC motor, this BEE 5-star rated fan consumes only 35W, significantly reducing electricity bills. Its high air delivery of 225 CMM ensures excellent cooling across the room.

The sleek design, glossy white finish, and LED speed indicator add elegance to any interior. With smart features like remote control, timer, and sleep mode, it offers both comfort and convenience. Suitable for false ceilings, it’s engineered for versatility and quiet operation under 57 dB.

Specifications Colour Gloss White Motor BLDC, 35W Dimensions 58.5D x 22W x 22.5H cm Reason to buy Saves up to 65% on energy Sleek and modern design Reason to avoid Slightly expensive compared to non-BLDC fans

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its stylish look, energy efficiency, and ease of remote operation, with special mention of the quiet performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this fan for energy savings, elegant design, silent performance, and smart remote features with LED indicators.

LONGWAY Luminair ceiling fan with led light and remote brings style and performance together with its smoked brown ceiling fan. Featuring an ultra-energy-efficient 28W BLDC motor, this BEE 5-star rated fan ensures robust airflow of 230 CMM while significantly cutting down on electricity costs.

The stylish metallic matt finish elevates the ambience of any room. It handles voltage fluctuations with ease and runs efficiently on inverters. The fan comes with a smart IR remote to toggle between 6 speed levels, timer, and boost modes for an elevated user experience.

Specifications Colour Smoked Brown Dimensions 56D x 27.5W x 26H cm Wattage 28 Watts Mounting Type Ceiling Mount Reason to buy Very good airflow at 230 CMM Runs well during voltage fluctuations Reason to avoid Remote design could be more ergonomic

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the airflow, design, and value-for-money proposition, especially highlighting its energy savings and smooth inverter operation.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this fan if you want high-speed airflow, long inverter run-time, and a designer matte finish.

Orient Electric’s I Tome Pro is amongst the best ceiling fan with light in India. It combines elegance with advanced BLDC motor technology to offer efficient cooling with minimal energy consumption. Using just 26W at maximum speed, it helps you cut your power bills by up to 65%.

The remote-controlled fan provides convenience at your fingertips with speed adjustments, timer, and boost functions. The LED speed indicator lights are gentle yet functional, making it ideal for nighttime use. With its 1200 mm sweep and 220 CMM air delivery, it offers powerful cooling even during low voltage scenarios.

Specifications Colour Topaz Gold Air Delivery 220 CMM Motor 26W BLDC Mounting Ceiling Reason to buy Lower power consumption Gentle LED speed indicators Reason to avoid Fewer speed levels compared to other models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention its sleek look, effective remote functions, and super low power usage as the highlights of this fan.

Why choose this product?

Pick this fan for unmatched energy efficiency, elegant aesthetics, and inverter-friendly usage during power cuts.

DIGISMART Autumn Mark 1 is a feature-rich BLDC ceiling fan ideal for modern homes. This fan with lighting comes with 28W motor that ensures power savings without compromising on speed—it delivers 380 RPM and comes with wider blades for efficient air circulation.

The aerodynamic blades and high-flow technology make it effective in larger spaces. With a universal IR remote offering 6 speeds, timer, sleep, and boost modes, it is incredibly user-friendly. The 5-step dim LED light adds utility and charm, while the reversible mode enhances comfort across seasons.

Specifications Colour Smoke Brown Motor 28W BLDC Mounting Downrod Control IR Remote Reason to buy High RPM for strong air delivery Reversible mode for seasonal use Reason to avoid Slightly heavier fan body

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the strong airflow, dimmable LED, and easy-to-use remote. Many highlight the fan’s value for features offered.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want strong airflow, LED dim lighting, seasonal reverse mode, and long inverter performance.

The Crompton Energion Roverr Underlight is a premium ceiling fan designed to enhance both cooling and ambience in your living spaces. Sporting a sleek Pristine White finish, this fan features energy-efficient ActivBLDC technology, which consumes only 37 watts while delivering strong air circulation.

Its integrated LED underlight with three dimming levels adds a modern and elegant touch, making it ideal for bedrooms, dining areas, and living rooms. With a five-year warranty and a point-anywhere remote for speed, dimming, and timer functions, this fan is built for convenience, energy savings, and style.

Specifications Colour Pristine White Wattage 37 Watts Mounting Type Downrod Mount Style Roverr Underlight Reason to buy LED underlight with dimming feature adds elegance Point-anywhere remote control for convenience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the energy-saving performance, silent operation, and stylish look, especially the ease of remote-controlled lighting.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its stylish design, underlight functionality, and superior energy efficiency with a reliable 5-year warranty.

The KUHL Platin D8 is not just a ceiling fan; it’s a smart, stylish, and energy-efficient appliance built for modern homes. With an extra-large 1500 mm sweep and 8 aerodynamic blades, it delivers superior air performance while maintaining ultra-low noise.

The IoT-enabled features let you control the fan via mobile apps or voice assistants like Alexa, making it an intelligent addition to any room. It includes a down light with adjustable colours and a point-anywhere remote. Designed for comfort, convenience, and energy savings, the fan consumes just 38W at full speed.

Specifications Blades 8 aerodynamic blades Wattage 38 Watts Colour Teak Mounting Type Ceiling Mount Reason to buy IoT-enabled with mobile and Alexa control Reverse mode for winter air circulation Reason to avoid Requires internet setup for full smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its smart connectivity, elegant design, quiet performance, and the versatility of its lighting and control features.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want a smart, voice-controlled ceiling fan with elegant looks and ultra-efficient power savings.

The DIGISMART Autumn Mark 1 is a sleek and affordable BLDC ceiling fan equipped with powerful performance features. Designed with a high-speed 380 RPM motor, this fan ensures strong airflow while consuming only 28 watts of energy.

Its stylish smoke brown design blends well with modern home décor, and the full-feature remote allows control over six-speed settings, boost mode, reverse function, LED dimming, and a timer. Ideal for a variety of indoor spaces, it promises long life, quiet operation, and up to 65% energy savings. It’s an all-in-one fan that’s efficient, stylish, and user-friendly.

Specifications Wattage 28 Watts Colour Smoke Brown Speed 380 RPM Mounting Type Downrod Reason to buy Excellent airflow with high RPM 6-speed remote with timer and sleep mode Reason to avoid IR remote requires direct line-of-sight

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it a value-for-money option with great airflow, modern design, and silent operation, especially impressed by the LED lighting.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for high-speed airflow, reversible mode, and excellent energy savings in a stylish and budget-friendly design.

Are remote-controlled fans with lights better than regular fans? Yes, remote-controlled fans offer convenience, energy efficiency, and smart features like a timer, reverse mode, and light dimming. They're especially useful in bedrooms and living areas where you want control without moving. Most also use BLDC motors, which consume less power than traditional induction fans.

How does a BLDC motor make a difference in remote fans? BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motors are more efficient, quieter, and longer-lasting than traditional motors. They consume up to 65% less electricity and are ideal for running on inverters during power cuts. Fans with these motors also support advanced features like 6-speed control, sleep mode, and voice operation.

What is the reverse mode in ceiling fans with remote and LED light? Reverse mode allows the fan blades to rotate in the opposite direction. This is especially useful in winters to push warm air down from the ceiling. It helps maintain consistent room temperature and improves energy efficiency in both summer and winter.

Factors to consider before buying the best remote fans with lights: Motor Type: Opt for BLDC motors for better efficiency and lower power consumption.

Light Control: Choose fans with dimmable LED light settings for custom ambience.

Remote Features: Ensure the remote offers multiple speed settings, timer, and light control.

Noise Level: Look for quiet operation if the fan is for bedrooms or workspaces.

Smart Integration: Prefer IoT-enabled fans for mobile app and voice control support.

Air Delivery (CMM): Higher CMM means better airflow; look for fans with 230+ CMM.

Warranty & Support: Go for fans with at least a 3- to 5-year warranty and good service network.

Design & Finish: Choose a style and colour that blends well with your room decor.

Inverter Compatibility: Ensure it runs efficiently during power outages.

Top 3 features of the best remote fans with lights:

Best remote fans with lights Material Number of speed Special Feature atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Aluminium 6 Low noise, LED Speed Indicator LONGWAY Luminair 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control 100% CNC Binding, Metal, Copper 6 Timer, Safety Certified, Inverter Compatible Orient Electric Uniquely Designed I Tome Pro 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan Aluminium 5 5-star rated BLDC ceiling fan consumes 65% less energy DIGISMART Autumn Mark 1 1200mm Ceiling Fan Copper 6 Double Ball Bearing, Metal Finish Looks Crompton Energion Roverr Underlight 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan Plastic, Aluminium 3 ActivBLDC Technology KUHL Platin D8 1500 mm Stylish BLDC Ceiling Fan Plastic 3 Low Noise, Iot -Operate Via Mobile & Alexa DIGISMART Autumn Mark 1 1200mm Ceiling Fan Copper 6 380 RPM High Speed BLDC Motor

