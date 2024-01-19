Republic Day Sale: Up to 44% off on front load washing machines under ₹40000

The Republic Day Sale brings an exciting opportunity to upgrade your home appliances with up to 44% off on front load washing machines under ₹40,000. Front load washing machines, known for their efficiency and superior cleaning capabilities, are now within reach thanks to these exceptional deals. Perfect for households looking for high-performance laundry solutions without breaking the bank, these machines offer a variety of advanced features like multiple wash programs, energy-efficient operations, and gentle fabric care.

Whether you have a large family or need a machine that can handle frequent washes, this sale has options to suit every need. With brands known for their durability and quality, these washing machines are not just purchases but long-term investments in easing your daily chores. Explore the top picks in this article and find a machine that fits both your budget and laundry requirements during the Republic Day Sale.

1. Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 8 kg fully-automatic front load washing machine is a stellar choice, now available at an attractive discount. It's an energy-efficient model with a 5-star rating, suitable for large families. The machine's high RPM ensures quick washing and drying, making it ideal for those with a busy lifestyle. Its multiple wash programs and special features like Hygiene Steam and Quick Wash enhance its appeal.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive, 20 Years on Motor

RPM: 1400

Wash Programs: 11

Special Features: Hygiene Steam, Quick Wash, Drum Clean, Pre Wash, etc.

2. IFB 7 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam

The IFB 7 Kg front load washing machine offers a 5-star energy efficiency rating and AI-powered technology. With a range of wash programs and features like 2X Power Steam and Aqua Energie, this machine is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The comprehensive warranty and additional features like child lock and voltage protection make it a reliable and safe choice.

Specifications of IFB 7 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 4 Years Comprehensive, plus extended motor and spares support

RPM: 1000

Wash Programs: 8

Additional Features: AI-powered, 2X Power Steam, Aqua Energie, Time Saver

3. Samsung 6 kg, 5 star, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Ideal for individuals or small families, the Samsung 6 kg fully-automatic front load washing machine is a compact and efficient choice. Available at a discounted price, this 5-star energy-rated machine offers a range of wash programs and a durable digital inverter motor. Its high RPM ensures faster drying, making it a practical choice for those who value both efficiency and quality.

Specifications of Samsung 6 kg, 5 Star, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 6 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive, 20 Years on Motor

RPM: 1000

Wash Programs: 10

Key Features: Inverter Technology, Inbuilt Heater

4. Bosch 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Bosch 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine, available in the Amazon Republic Day Sale, is a reliable option with its 5-star efficiency rating and AI Active Water Plus technology. Designed for optimal performance, it includes an in-built heater and offers a variety of convenient wash programs. Perfect for medium to large families, this machine combines functionality with energy efficiency, making it an excellent choice for eco-conscious households.

Specifications of Bosch 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine:

Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Features: AI Active Water Plus, In-Built Heater

Colour: White

Additional: Various wash programs, suitable for different fabric types

Ideal for: Medium to large families looking for an energy-efficient, high-performance washing solution

5. Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance

Haier's 8 Kg front load washing machine, with its 5-star inverter motor, is an excellent deal. The machine is equipped with advanced features like a 525 Super Drum and Puri Steam technology, offering superior washing performance. Its energy-efficient operation and large capacity make it suitable for larger households looking for a reliable washing solution.

Specifications of Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Motor Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Features: Inverter Motor, 525 Super Drum, Puri Steam

Design: 2023 Model, White

Suitable for: Larger households seeking an efficient washing solution

