Rich-poor gap shows up in smartphone sales as well

Likewise, sales of premium smartphones—those that cost more than ₹40,000—have surged 83% in the June quarter from a year ago, while the market share of affordable and entry-level segments—under ₹8,000—declined by five percentage points, down to 17% from a year ago, according to IDC. Overall sales fell 1% in the first half of the year versus last year, with expectations of no growth in the remaining half of the year, according to IDC.