Rising sales of counterfeit electronics worries companies2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 12:35 AM IST
- Xiaomi said it had seized over 9,000 counterfeit products worth ₹73.8 lakh in the first half of 2022 alone
NEW DELHI : Strong demand for portable electronics and accessories in India has led to a flourishing parallel offline and online market for counterfeit goods comprising fakes, stolen and illegally imported products. This has also been helped by inadequate measures to check counterfeiting, besides bulk procurement at lower prices from China, causing worry to companies.