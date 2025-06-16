Robot vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon you can't miss out on in June 2025: Up to 80% off

Tired of spending your weekends sweeping and mopping? Let a robot vacuum take over the cleaning while you relax. In June 2025, Amazon is offering massive discounts, up to 80% off on some of the most popular robot vacuum cleaners in the market.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details ₹24,999 Get This ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time View Details ₹30,999 Get This ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 5000Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH View Details ₹27,900 Get This AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details ₹19,999 Get This ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time View Details ₹21,499 Get This View More

Looking for a budget-friendly model to handle everyday dust or a high-end option with smart mapping and mopping features, there’s something for every home and need. These smart cleaners can navigate around furniture, return to their dock to recharge, and even be controlled with your phone or voice assistant.

From pet hair to everyday messes, they’re designed to save you time and effort. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy, now’s your chance. Scroll through our list of the best robot vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon and grab the one that fits your lifestyle and budget before the offers disappear.

The Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 robot vacuum cleaner is now available on Amazon at a jaw-dropping 86% discount. This advanced vacuum features automatic dust emptying that stores debris for up to 90 days, powerful 6000 Pa suction for carpets and pet hair, and a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop system. Its LiDAR navigation and intelligent mapping ensure precise cleaning while obstacle avoidance keeps it running smoothly across rooms and surfaces.

Specifications Suction Power 6000 Pa Battery Life 285 minutes Dust Bag Capacity 4 litres Water Tank Capacity 150 ml Navigation System LiDAR with Pathfinder technology Click Here to Buy Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO is currently available on Amazon at a massive 69% discount. This high-performance robotic vacuum features an 8000 Pa suction power, advanced anti-hair tangle tech, and the Ozmo Pro 2.0 vibrating mopping system for spotless wet and dry cleaning.

Designed for Indian homes, it smartly navigates across tiles, wood, carpets, and marble with laser-precise TrueMapping. With 300 minutes of runtime and a 5200mAh battery, it delivers deep, uninterrupted cleaning with app-controlled convenience.

Specifications Suction Power 8000 Pa Battery Capacity 5200 mAh Run Time 300 minutes Navigation TrueMapping Laser + Quick Mapping Mopping System Ozmo Pro 2.0 Vibrating Mop Click Here to Buy ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time

The ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is now available at 65% off on Amazon. Equipped with advanced LDS navigation, 5000 Pa suction, and 2-in-1 vacuum and mop functionality, it offers deep and hassle-free cleaning.

The 3.5L dust bag supports weeks of self-emptying, while multi-floor mapping and app control make it ideal for Indian homes. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Home, offering a seamless smart cleaning experience across multiple surfaces.

Specifications Suction Power 5000 Pa Battery Capacity 5200 mAh Dust Bag Capacity 3.5 litres Mapping 5-Floor Mapping with LDS Navigation Control Options App, Alexa, Google Home Click Here to Buy ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 5000Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH

The AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner is now available at 56% off on Amazon. This 2-in-1 device offers both dry vacuuming and wet mopping with up to 3200 Pa suction power. It features LiDAR-based SLAM navigation, multiple cleaning modes, intelligent suction adjustment, and app + voice control compatibility via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Perfect for hard floors and carpets, it auto-recharges and supports scheduling, making everyday cleaning hands-free and effortless.

Specifications Suction Power Up to 3200 Pa Navigation SLAM LiDAR Mapping Water Tank Capacity 250 ml Dust Capacity 240 ml Runtime Up to 100 minutes Click Here to Buy AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet

The ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro robot vacuum cleaner is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop cleaner that delivers a powerful 6500Pa suction, covers up to 4000 sq. ft. in a single charge, and runs up to 320 minutes. Designed for Indian homes, it uses advanced LiDAR navigation, smart carpet sensing, and TrueMapping tech.

Easily control it through the ECOVACS app, Alexa, or Google Assistant for effortless, smart cleaning every day. Get this robot vacuum cleaner at a discount of 64% on Amazon right now.

Specifications Suction Power 6500 pa Battery Capacity 5200 mAh Runtime Up to 320 mins Navigation LiDAR + TrueMapping Surface Support Tiles, Marble, Wood, Carpet Click Here to Buy ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, launched in 2024, offers 60 days of hands-free cleaning with its self-emptying dustbin. Powered by 4000Pa suction, advanced LDS laser navigation, and a 240-minute runtime, it ensures deep cleaning across tiles, marble, and wooden floors.

This 2-in-1 vacuum and mop intelligently maps multi-floor layouts and adapts to obstacles, even in the dark.

Specifications Suction Power 4000 Pa Battery 5200 mAh Runtime Up to 240 minutes Navigation LDS Laser Mapping Cleaning Mode: Vacuum + Mop Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10|Auto Cleaning with 60 Days Hands Free Cleaning|Powerful Suction|Advanced Laser sensors|240 min Run Time|Vacuum & Mopping|Free 1 Yr Warranty|2024 Launch

The DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a smart cleaning powerhouse with 4000Pa suction, self-cleaning dual rotating mops, and 7mm mop lift to protect carpets. Its LDS navigation and 3D mapping deliver precise, efficient cleaning across tiles, marble, granite, and wood.

Enjoy hands-free freshness with auto mop washing and air drying. Voice control via Alexa and app support enhance convenience.

Specifications Suction Power 4000 Pa Battery Battery Mop Lift 7mm Navigation LDS with 3D Mapping Cleaning Mode Vacuum + Mop (Self-cleaning) Click Here to Buy DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa

The DREAME L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a premium, fully-automated cleaning solution featuring 5300Pa suction, auto mop washing and drying, dust drain, and AI obstacle detection.

Its 3D mapping with RGB camera, DualBoost 2.0 auto-empty system, and dual rotary mops deliver hands-free deep cleaning across hard floors. With LiDAR navigation, multi-floor mapping, and Alexa/App support, it’s ideal for smart homes. It comes with a 1-year warranty and 60-day dust collection capacity.

Specifications Suction Power 5300 Pa Battery Runtime 210 mins Navigation AI + LiDAR + RGB camera Dust Handling Auto dust emptying (60-day capacity) Smart Controls App, Alexa, Virtual walls, No-go zones Click Here to Buy Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer with Self-Cleaning Base Station (Dust Drain, Automatic Cleaning) AI Obstacle Detection 3D, 5300Pa Suction Power, 210 Minutes Battery, WiFi/APP/Alexa

Similar stories for you Top 10 best vacuum cleaners for homes in India June 2025 featuring high suction, smart cleaning, and latest technology