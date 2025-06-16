Robot vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon you can't miss out on in June 2025: Up to 80% off

Tired of spending your weekends sweeping and mopping? Let a robot vacuum take over the cleaning while you relax. In June 2025, Amazon is offering massive discounts, up to 80% off on some of the most popular robot vacuum cleaners in the market.
Looking for a budget-friendly model to handle everyday dust or a high-end option with smart mapping and mopping features, there’s something for every home and need. These smart cleaners can navigate around furniture, return to their dock to recharge, and even be controlled with your phone or voice assistant.
From pet hair to everyday messes, they’re designed to save you time and effort. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy, now’s your chance. Scroll through our list of the best robot vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon and grab the one that fits your lifestyle and budget before the offers disappear.
The Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 robot vacuum cleaner is now available on Amazon at a jaw-dropping 86% discount. This advanced vacuum features automatic dust emptying that stores debris for up to 90 days, powerful 6000 Pa suction for carpets and pet hair, and a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop system. Its LiDAR navigation and intelligent mapping ensure precise cleaning while obstacle avoidance keeps it running smoothly across rooms and surfaces.
Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White
The ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO is currently available on Amazon at a massive 69% discount. This high-performance robotic vacuum features an 8000 Pa suction power, advanced anti-hair tangle tech, and the Ozmo Pro 2.0 vibrating mopping system for spotless wet and dry cleaning.
Designed for Indian homes, it smartly navigates across tiles, wood, carpets, and marble with laser-precise TrueMapping. With 300 minutes of runtime and a 5200mAh battery, it delivers deep, uninterrupted cleaning with app-controlled convenience.
ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time
The ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is now available at 65% off on Amazon. Equipped with advanced LDS navigation, 5000 Pa suction, and 2-in-1 vacuum and mop functionality, it offers deep and hassle-free cleaning.
The 3.5L dust bag supports weeks of self-emptying, while multi-floor mapping and app control make it ideal for Indian homes. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Home, offering a seamless smart cleaning experience across multiple surfaces.
ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 5000Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH
The AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner is now available at 56% off on Amazon. This 2-in-1 device offers both dry vacuuming and wet mopping with up to 3200 Pa suction power. It features LiDAR-based SLAM navigation, multiple cleaning modes, intelligent suction adjustment, and app + voice control compatibility via Alexa or Google Assistant.
Perfect for hard floors and carpets, it auto-recharges and supports scheduling, making everyday cleaning hands-free and effortless.
AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet
The ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro robot vacuum cleaner is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop cleaner that delivers a powerful 6500Pa suction, covers up to 4000 sq. ft. in a single charge, and runs up to 320 minutes. Designed for Indian homes, it uses advanced LiDAR navigation, smart carpet sensing, and TrueMapping tech.
Easily control it through the ECOVACS app, Alexa, or Google Assistant for effortless, smart cleaning every day. Get this robot vacuum cleaner at a discount of 64% on Amazon right now.
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time
The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, launched in 2024, offers 60 days of hands-free cleaning with its self-emptying dustbin. Powered by 4000Pa suction, advanced LDS laser navigation, and a 240-minute runtime, it ensures deep cleaning across tiles, marble, and wooden floors.
This 2-in-1 vacuum and mop intelligently maps multi-floor layouts and adapts to obstacles, even in the dark.
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10|Auto Cleaning with 60 Days Hands Free Cleaning|Powerful Suction|Advanced Laser sensors|240 min Run Time|Vacuum & Mopping|Free 1 Yr Warranty|2024 Launch
The DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a smart cleaning powerhouse with 4000Pa suction, self-cleaning dual rotating mops, and 7mm mop lift to protect carpets. Its LDS navigation and 3D mapping deliver precise, efficient cleaning across tiles, marble, granite, and wood.
Enjoy hands-free freshness with auto mop washing and air drying. Voice control via Alexa and app support enhance convenience.
DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa
The DREAME L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a premium, fully-automated cleaning solution featuring 5300Pa suction, auto mop washing and drying, dust drain, and AI obstacle detection.
Its 3D mapping with RGB camera, DualBoost 2.0 auto-empty system, and dual rotary mops deliver hands-free deep cleaning across hard floors. With LiDAR navigation, multi-floor mapping, and Alexa/App support, it’s ideal for smart homes. It comes with a 1-year warranty and 60-day dust collection capacity.
Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer with Self-Cleaning Base Station (Dust Drain, Automatic Cleaning) AI Obstacle Detection 3D, 5300Pa Suction Power, 210 Minutes Battery, WiFi/APP/Alexa
Top 10 best vacuum cleaners for homes in India June 2025 featuring high suction, smart cleaning, and latest technology
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
How do robot vacuum cleaners work?
Robot vacuum cleaners use sensors to navigate your home, avoid obstacles, and clean floors automatically. Some models also offer mapping features for efficient coverage.
Can a robot vacuum clean carpets and hard floors?
Yes, most robot vacuums are designed to clean both hard floors and carpets. Some models adjust suction power automatically based on the surface.
Do robot vacuum cleaners need Wi-Fi?
Wi-Fi is optional but useful. It allows you to control the vacuum remotely through an app, schedule cleanings, and access features like smart mapping.
How often should I clean or empty the dustbin?
It depends on usage and the size of your home, but it’s generally recommended to empty the dustbin after every 1–2 uses and clean filters weekly.
Do robot vacuum cleaners also mop?
Some advanced models come with a mopping function that can wet mop floors after vacuuming. Check product specs for this feature.