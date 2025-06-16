Subscribe

Robot vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon you can't miss out on in June 2025: Up to 80% off

Robot vacuum cleaners have taken the internet by storm lately! Looking to buy one for your home? Check out the best deals on robot vacuum cleaners on Amazon right now.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published16 Jun 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Best robot vacuum cleaners on Amazon now at up to 80% discount.

Tired of spending your weekends sweeping and mopping? Let a robot vacuum take over the cleaning while you relax. In June 2025, Amazon is offering massive discounts, up to 80% off on some of the most popular robot vacuum cleaners in the market.

Our Picks

Looking for a budget-friendly model to handle everyday dust or a high-end option with smart mapping and mopping features, there’s something for every home and need. These smart cleaners can navigate around furniture, return to their dock to recharge, and even be controlled with your phone or voice assistant.

From pet hair to everyday messes, they’re designed to save you time and effort. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy, now’s your chance. Scroll through our list of the best robot vacuum cleaner deals on Amazon and grab the one that fits your lifestyle and budget before the offers disappear.

The Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 robot vacuum cleaner is now available on Amazon at a jaw-dropping 86% discount. This advanced vacuum features automatic dust emptying that stores debris for up to 90 days, powerful 6000 Pa suction for carpets and pet hair, and a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop system. Its LiDAR navigation and intelligent mapping ensure precise cleaning while obstacle avoidance keeps it running smoothly across rooms and surfaces.

Specifications

Suction Power
6000 Pa
Battery Life
285 minutes
Dust Bag Capacity
4 litres
Water Tank Capacity
150 ml
Navigation System
LiDAR with Pathfinder technology
Click here to buy

Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO is currently available on Amazon at a massive 69% discount. This high-performance robotic vacuum features an 8000 Pa suction power, advanced anti-hair tangle tech, and the Ozmo Pro 2.0 vibrating mopping system for spotless wet and dry cleaning.

Designed for Indian homes, it smartly navigates across tiles, wood, carpets, and marble with laser-precise TrueMapping. With 300 minutes of runtime and a 5200mAh battery, it delivers deep, uninterrupted cleaning with app-controlled convenience.

Specifications

Suction Power
8000 Pa
Battery Capacity
5200 mAh
Run Time
300 minutes
Navigation
TrueMapping Laser + Quick Mapping
Mopping System
Ozmo Pro 2.0 Vibrating Mop
Click here to buy

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time

The ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is now available at 65% off on Amazon. Equipped with advanced LDS navigation, 5000 Pa suction, and 2-in-1 vacuum and mop functionality, it offers deep and hassle-free cleaning.

The 3.5L dust bag supports weeks of self-emptying, while multi-floor mapping and app control make it ideal for Indian homes. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Home, offering a seamless smart cleaning experience across multiple surfaces.

Specifications

Suction Power
5000 Pa
Battery Capacity
5200 mAh
Dust Bag Capacity
3.5 litres
Mapping
5-Floor Mapping with LDS Navigation
Control Options
App, Alexa, Google Home
Click here to buy

ILIFE T20s Self-Emptying Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Advanced LDS Navigation, 5000Pa Strong Suction, Simultaneous Vac and Mop, Multi Floor Mapping, Customized Cleaning, Wi-Fi/App, Alexa & GH

The AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner is now available at 56% off on Amazon. This 2-in-1 device offers both dry vacuuming and wet mopping with up to 3200 Pa suction power. It features LiDAR-based SLAM navigation, multiple cleaning modes, intelligent suction adjustment, and app + voice control compatibility via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Perfect for hard floors and carpets, it auto-recharges and supports scheduling, making everyday cleaning hands-free and effortless.

Specifications

Suction Power
Up to 3200 Pa
Navigation
SLAM LiDAR Mapping
Water Tank Capacity
250 ml
Dust Capacity
240 ml
Runtime
Up to 100 minutes
Click here to buy

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet

The ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro robot vacuum cleaner is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop cleaner that delivers a powerful 6500Pa suction, covers up to 4000 sq. ft. in a single charge, and runs up to 320 minutes. Designed for Indian homes, it uses advanced LiDAR navigation, smart carpet sensing, and TrueMapping tech.

Easily control it through the ECOVACS app, Alexa, or Google Assistant for effortless, smart cleaning every day. Get this robot vacuum cleaner at a discount of 64% on Amazon right now.

Specifications

Suction Power
6500 pa
Battery Capacity
5200 mAh
Runtime
Up to 320 mins
Navigation
LiDAR + TrueMapping
Surface Support
Tiles, Marble, Wood, Carpet
Click here to buy

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, launched in 2024, offers 60 days of hands-free cleaning with its self-emptying dustbin. Powered by 4000Pa suction, advanced LDS laser navigation, and a 240-minute runtime, it ensures deep cleaning across tiles, marble, and wooden floors.

This 2-in-1 vacuum and mop intelligently maps multi-floor layouts and adapts to obstacles, even in the dark.

Specifications

Suction Power
4000 Pa
Battery
5200 mAh
Runtime
Up to 240 minutes
Navigation
LDS Laser Mapping
Cleaning Mode:
Vacuum + Mop
Click here to buy

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10|Auto Cleaning with 60 Days Hands Free Cleaning|Powerful Suction|Advanced Laser sensors|240 min Run Time|Vacuum & Mopping|Free 1 Yr Warranty|2024 Launch

The DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a smart cleaning powerhouse with 4000Pa suction, self-cleaning dual rotating mops, and 7mm mop lift to protect carpets. Its LDS navigation and 3D mapping deliver precise, efficient cleaning across tiles, marble, granite, and wood.

Enjoy hands-free freshness with auto mop washing and air drying. Voice control via Alexa and app support enhance convenience.

Specifications

Suction Power
4000 Pa
Battery
Battery
Mop Lift
7mm
Navigation
LDS with 3D Mapping
Cleaning Mode
Vacuum + Mop (Self-cleaning)
Click here to buy

DREAME L10 Prime Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 7mm Mop Lift, Self-Cleaning Mop, LDS Navigation, 4000Pa Suction, 3D Mapping, WiFi/APP/Alexa

The DREAME L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a premium, fully-automated cleaning solution featuring 5300Pa suction, auto mop washing and drying, dust drain, and AI obstacle detection.

Its 3D mapping with RGB camera, DualBoost 2.0 auto-empty system, and dual rotary mops deliver hands-free deep cleaning across hard floors. With LiDAR navigation, multi-floor mapping, and Alexa/App support, it’s ideal for smart homes. It comes with a 1-year warranty and 60-day dust collection capacity.

Specifications

Suction Power
5300 Pa
Battery Runtime
210 mins
Navigation
AI + LiDAR + RGB camera
Dust Handling
Auto dust emptying (60-day capacity)
Smart Controls
App, Alexa, Virtual walls, No-go zones
Click here to buy

Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer with Self-Cleaning Base Station (Dust Drain, Automatic Cleaning) AI Obstacle Detection 3D, 5300Pa Suction Power, 210 Minutes Battery, WiFi/APP/Alexa

Dreame Mova K10 Pro vacuum cleaner review: Worth it at 19,999?

FAQs

How do robot vacuum cleaners work?

Robot vacuum cleaners use sensors to navigate your home, avoid obstacles, and clean floors automatically. Some models also offer mapping features for efficient coverage.

Can a robot vacuum clean carpets and hard floors?

Yes, most robot vacuums are designed to clean both hard floors and carpets. Some models adjust suction power automatically based on the surface.

Do robot vacuum cleaners need Wi-Fi?

Wi-Fi is optional but useful. It allows you to control the vacuum remotely through an app, schedule cleanings, and access features like smart mapping.

How often should I clean or empty the dustbin?

It depends on usage and the size of your home, but it’s generally recommended to empty the dustbin after every 1–2 uses and clean filters weekly.

Do robot vacuum cleaners also mop?

Some advanced models come with a mopping function that can wet mop floors after vacuuming. Check product specs for this feature.

