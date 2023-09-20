Room air purifier to always breathe easy: Top 8 picks of September 2023

In cities like Delhi and Mumbai, the rising levels of pollution have become an ever-present concern. While face masks have become our armour against external pollutants, there's another battle silently unfolding within our homes—the battle against indoor air pollution. This issue begs the question: How can we ensure that the air we breathe indoors is as pure as possible? The answer to this modern-day dilemma comes in the form of room air purifiers, offering a vital solution to safeguarding your indoor air quality and allowing you to breathe easy.

Room air purifiers have evolved from being mere gadgets to becoming indispensable appliances for many households. They are specially designed to filter out a plethora of indoor pollutants, ranging from dust and allergens to smoke particles and pet dander. Their significance becomes even more pronounced in homes with infants, toddlers, and small children, as these little ones are more vulnerable to the adverse effects of compromised air quality. Furthermore, room air purifiers also prove invaluable for the elderly, who often grapple with delicate respiratory systems, making clean indoor air a crucial factor in their well-being.

The mission is to help you choose the top room air purifiers available as of September 2023. This article aims to empower you to make well-informed decisions when selecting the ideal air purifier for your unique requirements. We believe that everyone deserves to breathe clean and pure air in the comfort of their own homes. By the time you reach the end of this guide, you will be ready to address dust, pollutants, germs, and other airborne challenges confidently, ensuring that the air you and your loved ones breathe is of the highest quality. In doing so, you can transform your living space into a sanctuary of pristine, healthy air, regardless of the conditions prevailing outside.

1. Fragair Portable Room Air Purifier

The Fragair portable room air purifier and aroma diffuser is a versatile device designed to enhance your living space in multiple ways. This innovative gadget employs professional hydro-purification technology to purify the air by using water, significantly improving indoor air quality. It comes in an elegant green leaf cover design that adds a touch of fashion to any room.

This device acts as an eco-friendly air purification solution, spreading a delightful aroma quietly and effectively through its built-in fan. It not only neutralizes unpleasant odours rapidly but also supplies fresh, clean air, creating a healthier atmosphere. What sets it apart is its extremely silent operation, ensuring it won't disrupt your peace and quiet.

Specifications:

Type: Room Air Purifier, Aroma Diffuser, Humidifier

Capacity: 500 Millilitres

Design: Green Leaf Cover

Operation: Silent

Purification Technology: Hydro-Purification

Package Content: 1 White Diffuser

Pros Cons Purifies, humidifies, and adds a pleasant aroma to the air May require more frequent aroma concentrate refills for larger rooms The elegant green leaf cover complements any room décor Operates with a single fan speed and diffusion rate, not adjustable environment-friendly purification method Silent operation

2. PHILIPS Room Air Purifier AC3055/60

The PHILIPS air purifier AC3055/60 is a powerhouse in air purification, boasting the innovative Vitashield Intelligent Auto Purification technology. This feature removes a staggering 99.97% of airborne pollutants, even particles as tiny as 0.003 microns, making it highly efficient in improving air quality. Equipped with a professional-grade sensor, it continuously scans the air for pollutants, from dust mites and pollen to pet dander, viruses, and bacteria, providing real-time purification. With Wi-Fi connectivity, this room air purifier offers easy monitoring through an app and is even compatible with Amazon Alexa for voice control. It's a premium choice for those seeking top-notch air purification technology.

Specifications:

Wi-Fi Enabled

True HEPA Filter

Numerical PM2.5 Display

3-Layer Filtration

Suitable for Medium Rooms (up to 54 sq mt or 581 sq. ft)

CADR: 400m3/h

Pros Cons Removes a wide range of airborne pollutants Relatively higher cost compared to basic air purifiers Displays air quality data and filter status for easy monitoring Not suitable for larger spaces Cleans a 20 square meter room in less than 8 minutes Operates quietly in sleep mode Compatible with Amazon Alexa for convenient hands-free use

3. Amazon Basics Portable Room Air Purifier

The Amazon Basics portable room air purifier is a compact yet powerful solution for purifying the air in your car, home, or office. Its innovative design incorporates a trusted H13 Grade True HEPA filter and a Smart Ionizer Function, ensuring efficient and effective air purification. The H13 HEPA filter can remove a remarkable 99.97% of dust particles, providing a clean and healthy environment for you and your loved ones. What sets this room air purifier apart is its safety features, with no risk of fire or battery drain problems, making it 100% safe to use. Additionally, it's highly energy-efficient, consuming up to 70% less energy than ionizers, preserving your car batteries. Tested and proven for reliable purification performance, this air purifier offers peace of mind wherever you go.

Specifications:

Purification Technology: H13 Grade True HEPA Filter, Smart Negative Ions

Filter Efficiency: Removes 99.97% of dust particles

Portability: Suitable for cars, homes, and offices

Safety: No risk of fire or battery drain problems

Energy Efficiency: Consumes up to 70% less energy than ionizers

Tested Performance: Successfully tested in international laboratories

Pros Cons H13 HEPA filter and Smart Ionizer ensure thorough air purification Might not be suitable for large areas or rooms Suitable for various settings, including cars, homes, and offices H13 HEPA filter is widely trusted for effective purification Built-in safety features prevent fire and battery drain issues

4. Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier TP03 is a premium offering from the renowned brand Dyson, known for its innovative technology and design. This air purifier goes beyond the ordinary by providing intelligent purification, automatically eliminating a remarkable 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1 microns, including dust, pollen, bacteria, and odours.

One of its standout features is its dual functionality as an HEPA air purifier and a bladeless fan, ensuring clean and cool air circulation. Equipped with two intelligent sensors, this room air purifier monitors air quality and adjusts its operation accordingly. Dyson's Air Multiplier technology and customizable 90° oscillation ensure efficient air circulation throughout the room. You can even control it remotely via the Dyson Link app or voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant.

Specifications:

Purification Efficiency: 99.95%

Filters: 360° Glass HEPA Filter, Tris-coated Activated Carbon Filter

Connectivity: Wi-Fi enabled, voice control

Additional Features: Customizable oscillation, real-time reports, nighttime mode

Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly by AAFA

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Dyson is renowned for innovation and quality The advanced features come at a higher cost Acts as an air purifier and a fan for cooling Automatically removes a wide range of pollutants

5. realme TechLife Portable Room Air Purifier

The realme TechLife Portable room air purifier is a compact and efficient solution for improving your indoor air quality. Equipped with a HEPA H12 filter, it effectively cleans common particle allergens from the air, ensuring a healthier living environment. With a high CADR of 330 cu.m/hr, it can handle large rooms, covering an area of 419 sq.ft, making it suitable for both home and office use.

This air purifier offers versatility with its 5 fan speed settings, including a comfortable sleep mode. The intelligent automatic gear and high-precision air quality sensor ensure efficient operation. Additionally, it provides three timer options for auto-switching off to save electricity.

Specifications:

Filter Type: HEPA H12

CADR: 330 cu.m/hr

Coverage Area: 419 sq.ft

Control Method: Touch

Power Source: Corded Electric

Weight: 4.4 Kilograms

Pros Cons HEPA H12 filter for allergen removal Currently available in white only Suitable for large rooms 5 speed settings for customized use Automatic gear and air quality sensor

6. amazon basics Air Purifier

The Amazon Basics Air Purifier is a compact yet powerful solution for improving your indoor air quality. Designed for rooms up to 300 sq. ft, this room air purifier boasts a CADR of 250 (m³/h), ensuring efficient air purification. Equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter, it captures 99.97% of harmful substances and PM 2.5 particles, including cigarette smoke, dust, pet dander, and pollen.

This room air purifier offers versatility with three settings: Auto, Turbo, and Silent Mode. The Silent Mode, with its light-off and noise control features, ensures quiet operation. The 4-color LED display provides real-time air quality and filter status information, while alert reminders keep you informed about filter replacement.

Specifications:

Filter Type: H13 True HEPA

CADR: 250 (m³/h)

Coverage Area: Up to 300 sq. ft

Control Method: Manual

Working Modes: Auto, Turbo, Silent

Filter Life: 4000–5500 hours

Pros Cons Efficient filtration with H13 True HEPA filter Best suited for smaller rooms due to limited coverage Versatile settings with three working modes Lacks smart features like app control Noise control in Silent Mode 4-colour LED display

7. Bepure B1 Air Purifier

The Bepure B1 air purifier is a powerful solution for ensuring and maintaining clean and healthy indoor air. The room air purifier has a 4-stage filtration system, consisting of a pre-filter, HEP filter, and activated carbon, effectively eliminates 99.97% of particles as small as 0.1 micron. This includes common allergens, dust, smoke, pet dander, and even bacteria and germs.

The standout feature is the built-in air quality monitor, which provides real-time information about air quality and temperature. With a coverage area of up to 500 sq. ft, it can refresh the air in just 10 minutes. The included remote control offers convenience, allowing you to adjust settings from a distance.

Specifications:

Filter Type: True HEPA H13

Coverage Area: Up to 500 sq. ft

Filtration Stages: 4

Remote Control: Included

Maintenance Cost: Pocket-friendly

Pros Cons 4-stage filtration system for effective purification Lacks Wi-Fi or app control Built-in air quality monitor for real-time monitoring Limited warranty of 1-year warranty on components Suitable for spacious rooms Smart response adjusts operation based on air quality

8. Tesora Bladeless Fan with Air Purifier

The Tesora Bladeless Fan with Air Purifier is a versatile and efficient solution for maintaining fresh and clean indoor air. This 24-inch device combines the functionality of a room air purifier and a fan, providing you with both comfort and air quality improvement.

With a 3-layer filtration system consisting of a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter, it effectively removes pollutants and allergens from the air. You have multiple control options, including a two-way touch interface, remote control, and even app control via Wi-Fi, making it incredibly user-friendly. This room air purifier offers excellent mobility and oscillation, with a 30° vertical tilt angle and 80° oscillation, ensuring even air distribution. With 9-speed settings and an 8-hour timer, it offers customizable performance to suit your needs.

Specifications:

Filtration Stages: 3

Control Methods: Touch, Remote, Wi-Fi, App

Air Delivery Rate: 650CFM

Timer: 8 hours

Pros Cons Dual Functionality combines a fan and air purifier Limited color options only available in grey Comprehensive Filtration with 3-stages for clean air The 24-inch size may not fit in smaller spaces Multiple control options like touch, remote, and app control Mobility and oscillation ensure even air distribution

Best 3 features of room air purifier for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fragair Portable Room Air Purifier Hydro-purification technology for air purification Aroma diffusion & humidification capabilities Environment-friendly purification method PHILIPS Room Air Purifier AC3055/60 Intelligent purification with high-efficiency filters Smart filter status & air quality display Instant purification with 3D air circulation system Amazon Basics Portable Room Air Purifier H13 True HEPA filter with 99.97% efficiency Suitable for 300 sq. ft rooms 3 working modes & filter status tracking Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants Air Multiplier technology with 90° oscillation Wi-Fi-enabled control & compatibility with Alexa realme TechLife Portable Room Air Purifier High 330m3/hr CADR & HEPA H12 filter 5 fan mode settings & high-precision air quality sensor Sleek design with modern aesthetics amazon basics Air Purifier Mini but mighty air purifier for rooms up to 300 sq. ft H13 True HEPA filter for 99.97% filtration 3 working modes & 4-color LED display Bepure B1 Air Purifier 4-stage filtration with HEPA filter & i-Sense detection Effective in rooms up to 500 sq. ft Pocket-friendly maintenance with long-lasting filter Tesora Bladeless Fan with Air Purifier Dual functionality as air purifier and fan 3-layer filtration with H13 HEPA & activated carbon Two-way control options with 9-speed settings

Best value for money

The Amazon Basics Portable Room Air Purifier stands out as the best value for money option among the eight choices. With its H13 True HEPA filter boasting 99.97% efficiency, suitability for up to 300 sq. ft rooms, and 3 working modes, it offers robust air purification without breaking the bank. Additionally, its 4-color LED display and filter status tracking provide convenience and peace of mind. This air purifier strikes a balance between affordability and effectiveness, making it an excellent choice for those seeking quality air purification on a budget.

Best overall product

The Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier takes the top spot as the best overall product. It offers intelligent purification, removing 99.95% of allergens, and operates as both an air purifier and a fan. With Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and real-time air quality monitoring, it provides a comprehensive solution for clean and comfortable indoor environments. Its innovative design, efficient performance, and versatility make it the top choice for those seeking the highest quality air purification.

How to find the right room air purifier?

To find the right room air purifier, consider your specific needs. First, determine the size of your room to choose an appropriate CADR rating. Look for a purifier with a True HEPA filter for effective allergen and pollutant removal. Consider additional features like smart controls, timer settings, and noise levels to match your preferences. Check the cost of replacement filters and factor this into your decision.

Reading customer reviews and expert recommendations can provide valuable insights into performance and durability. Lastly, think about any specific concerns you have, such as allergies or odours, and select a purifier with features tailored to address those issues. Remember that the best air purifier for you might not be the most expensive one; it should align with your unique requirements and budget.

FAQs

Question : Do air purifiers remove odors?

Ans : Yes, many air purifiers come with activated carbon filters that can effectively remove odors from the air.

Question : How often should I replace the filters in my air purifier?

Ans : Filter replacement frequency depends on the purifier and usage. Generally, it's recommended every 6 to 12 months.

Question : Can air purifiers help with allergies?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers with HEPA filters can trap allergens like pollen, dust mites, and pet dander, reducing allergy symptoms.

Question : Are ozone-generating air purifiers safe?

Ans : Ozone generators are not recommended, as they can be harmful to health. It's best to choose ozone-free purifiers.

Question : Can I run an air purifier all the time?

Ans : Many air purifiers are designed for continuous use. Check the manufacturer's recommendations for your specific model.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.