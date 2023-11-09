Sale on Flipkart: Offering up to 52% off on top AC brands this festive month

Explore the hottest deals on top AC brands during the sale on Flipkart this festive season. Don't miss out on massive savings as you prepare to beat the heat in the upcoming summer season! Shop now and stay cool while saving big.

Get ready as Flipkart's Diwali sale 2023 is here, and it's your chance to seize the best offers on ACs from the Top AC brands. The scorching sun won't stand a chance against these incredible AC festive season deals. Whether you're looking for energy-efficient models, advanced features, or simply the coolest savings, this sale on Flipkart has it all. Don't let the heat get to you this festive season; grab the opportunity to stay cool and comfortable while enjoying unbeatable discounts during the Flipkart Diwali sale 2023!

1. Daikin 2023 Model 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC with PM 2.5 Filter - White Don't miss the chance to elevate your home cooling experience with the Daikin 2023 Model 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC, available during the much-awaited Flipkart Diwali sale 2023. This energy-efficient marvel has a 3 Star BEE Rating for 2023, promising savings of up to 15% on your energy bills compared to non-inverter 1 Star models. With auto-restart functionality, copper coils for efficient cooling, and a sleep mode for nighttime comfort, it's the ideal companion to combat the sweltering summer heat. Plus, it comes equipped with a PM 2.5 filter for a cleaner and healthier indoor environment. Grab the best offers on AC units like this during the sale on Flipkart and stay cool effortlessly this festive season.

Specifications of Daikin 2023 Model 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC with PM 2.5 Filter - White: Model: Daikin 2023 Model 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star BEE Rating (2023)

Auto Restart: Yes

Coil Type: Copper

Sleep Mode: Yes

PM 2.5 Filter: Yes

Display: LED display on the remote

Pros Cons Energy Efficiency 0.8 Ton Capacity Auto Restart

2. Blue Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter Elevate your home cooling experience with the Blue Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC, now available during the highly anticipated Flipkart Diwali sale 2023. This energy-efficient AC boasts a 3 Star BEE Rating for 2023, promising up to 15% energy savings compared to non-inverter 1 Star models. With auto-restart functionality, efficient copper coils, and a sleep mode for nighttime comfort, it's perfect for your home. Beyond that, this feature-packed AC offers silent operation, voice control compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, and protection against corrosion and leakage with Blue Fins. Enjoy the tranquillity of stabilizer-free operation and seize the best offers on AC units during this exclusive sale on Flipkart.

Specifications of Blue Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter: Model: Blue Star Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

BEE Rating: 3 Star (2023)

Auto Restart: Yes

Coil Type: Copper

Sleep Mode: Yes

Cooling Modes: 5-in-1 Cooling Mode

Pros Cons Voice-activated operation Expensive Stabilizer-Free Operation

3. Daikin 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC with PM 2.5 Filter - White Stay cool and beat the heat with the Daikin 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC, now available during the Flipkart Diwali sale 2023. This AC delivers exceptional energy efficiency while providing high cooling performance, thanks to Daikin's inverter technology. Its triple display feature lets you effortlessly monitor its operation, including real-time power consumption, room temperature, and error codes. With Dew Clean technology, it automatically cleans the evaporator coil, ensuring optimal performance and even cooling year-round. This AC excels in cooling efficiency even in scorching temperatures of up to 54°C. Plus, its PM 2.5 filter ensures clean indoor air, making it a must-have during this sale on Flipkart for the best offers on AC units.

Specifications of Daikin 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC with PM 2.5 Filter - White: Model: Daikin 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Triple Display Feature: Yes

Dew Clean Technology: Yes

Cooling Efficiency: Suitable for high ambient temperatures of up to 54°C

Pros Cons Dew Clean Technology Professional installation required Excellent Cooling Efficiency

4. Godrej 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter With Heavy Duty Cooling at Extreme Temperature AC - White Embrace the scorching Indian summer with Godrej 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC, now available during the much-anticipated Diwali sale 2023 at Flipkart's Flipkart Diwali sale 2023. These ACs redefine cooling, combining comfort with eco-conscious features. With 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Power Saving Inverter Technology, and Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52°C, they adapt to your needs while remaining energy-efficient. Equipped with an anti-dust filter and I-Sense Technology, they ensure pure air and personalized comfort. Plus, features like 100% Copper Condenser, Blue Fin Anti-corrosive Coating, Acoustic Jacket, and Self-diagnosis enhance durability and operation. Join the cooling revolution and contribute to a greener world with R32 Low Global Warming Refrigerant. Get the best offers on AC units like these during the sale on Flipkart.

Specifications of Godrej 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter With Heavy Duty Cooling at Extreme Temperature AC - White: Model: Godrej 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

BEE Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Cooling Capacity: 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling (40%, 60%, 80%, 100%, and up to 110%)

Pros Cons I-Sense Technology Limited Colour Options Blue Fin Anti-corrosive Coating

5. MarQ by Flipkart 2023 Range 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter 4-in-1 Convertible with Turbo Cool Technology AC - White Experience cool comfort and energy efficiency with the MarQ by Flipkart 2023 Range 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC, now available during the highly anticipated Flipkart Diwali sale 2023. This AC, equipped with a 4-in-1 Convertible and Turbo Cool Technology, delivers powerful cooling with flexibility. It comes complete with essential accessories and features like Sleep Mode, Quiet Mode, and Turbo Mode. The indoor unit's LED panel display, auto air swing, dust filter, and corrosion resistance make it a valuable addition to any home. Enjoy uninterrupted cooling with auto restart and stabilizer-free operation. Don't miss this chance to secure the best offers on AC units like this during the sale on Flipkart.

Specification of MarQ by Flipkart 2023 Range 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter 4-in-1 Convertible with Turbo Cool Technology AC - White: Brand: MarQ by Flipkart

Model Name: 153SIAA22BW2

Type: Split Inverter AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Star Rating: 3 Star BEE Rating (2023)

Colour: White

Pros Cons Energy Efficient No Anti-bacteria or Deodorizing Filters Dehumidification

6. Panasonic Convertible 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter with 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter AC with Wi-fi Connect Experience ultimate comfort with the Panasonic Convertible 7-in-1 with Additional AI Mode Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC during the exclusive Flipkart Diwali sale 2023. This AC is equipped with remarkable features, including the MirAie app for AI-enhanced control, voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and a PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter for clean and fresh air. Its auto-convertible inverter ensures quick cooling while being energy-efficient. With customizable temperature profiles and AI mode adjusting settings based on weather conditions, it offers unparalleled convenience. Plus, it's eco-friendly with Shield Blu technology and operates without a stabilizer. Don't miss the chance to avail the best offers on AC units like this during the sale on Flipkart.

Specification of Panasonic Convertible 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter with 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter AC with Wi-fi Connect: Brand: Panasonic

Model: 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Star Rating: 5 Star

Compressor: Rotary

Operating Modes: Auto Convertible, AI Mode, Manual Adjustment

Pros Cons AI-Enhanced Control require professional maintenance One Touch Service

7. Voltas 2023 Model 0.6 Ton 2 Star Split AC - White Get ready for a cool and budget-friendly summer with the Voltas 2023 Model 0.6 Ton 2 Star Split AC, now available at unbelievable prices during the Diwali sale 2023 on Flipkart. This compact white AC packs a punch with its 0.6 Ton capacity and 2 Star BEE Rating, ensuring efficient cooling without breaking the bank. Equipped with features like Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, and Energy Saver Mode, it caters to your comfort needs. The AC also comes with a Copper Condenser Coil for durability and Anti-bacteria and Dust Filters for clean air. Don't miss out on the best offers on AC units like this during the sale on Flipkart.

Specifications of Voltas 2023 Model 0.6 Ton 2 Star Split AC - White: Brand: Voltas

Model Name: 072 Vectra Elegant (4503596)

Type: Split

Capacity in Tons: 0.6 Ton

Star Rating: 2 Star BEE Rating

BEE Rating Year: 2023

Colour: White

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Lower cooling capacity suitable for small rooms Turbo Mode for quick cooling

8. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Dual Inverter AC - White Introducing the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Dual Inverter AC in a sleek white design, engineered with cutting-edge DUALCOOL technology. This AC boasts a dual rotary compressor with variable rotational frequencies, ensuring quick and efficient cooling while minimizing noise and vibration. With its 5-in-1 convertible cooling capability, you have the flexibility to tailor the temperature to your liking. The Viraat Mode delivers an impressive 110% cooling capacity for instant relief, even in the hottest weather. Safety is paramount with the ADC sensor, and troubleshooting is a breeze through Smart Diagnosis. Enjoy fresh and clean air with the HD Filter's antivirus protection, and the anti-corrosive Ocean Black Fin enhances durability. With copper tubes for efficient heat dissipation, stabilizer-free operation, and low gas detection, this AC promises optimal performance. It uses an eco-friendly R-32 refrigerant for minimal environmental impact, making it a perfect choice for your cooling needs during Flipkart's Diwali sale 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Dual Inverter AC - White: Model: LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Dual Inverter AC

Compressor: Dual Rotary Compressor with Variable Frequencies

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Convertible Cooling: 5-in-1 Mode

Viraat Mode: 110% Cooling Capacity

Pros Cons Silent Operation Not Wi-Fi Enabled Viraat Mode

9. Voltas 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC - White Introducing the Voltas 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC - White, exclusively available during the Diwali sale 2023 on Flipkart! This cutting-edge AC offers unparalleled cooling efficiency with a 5 Star BEE Rating for 2023, ensuring energy savings and eco-friendliness. Its 4850 W cooling capacity and High EER Rotary- BLDC compressor deliver rapid cooling even in scorching temperatures up to 52-degree Celsius. Equipped with versatile features like Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, and Energy Saver Mode, this AC adapts to your comfort needs effortlessly. The copper condenser coil enhances durability, while an array of convenience features like Auto Restart, Timer, Child Lock, and Self Diagnosis provide a seamless cooling experience. Don't miss this opportunity to grab the best AC deals from top brands during the AC Festive Season on Flipkart!

Specifications of Voltas 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC - White: Brand: Voltas

Model Name: 185V Vectra Elegant(4503452)

Type: Split

Capacity in Tons: 1.5 Ton

Star Rating: 5 Star BEE Rating (2023)

Colour: White

Pros Cons Dehumidification for added comfort Doesn't include features like Wi-Fi connectivity Anti-bacterial and dust filters for clean air

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Split AC 3 Star BEE Rating Auto Restart PM 2.5 Filter Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC 3 Star BEE Rating Stabilizer-Free Operation Voice Control Compatibility Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC 5 Star BEE Rating Triple Display Feature Dew Clean Technology Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC 3 Star BEE Rating 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling I-Sense Technology MarQ 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC 3 Star BEE Rating 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling Turbo Cool Technology Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC 5 Star BEE Rating MirAie App for AI Control PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter Voltas 0.6 Ton 2 Star Split AC 2 Star BEE Rating Copper Condenser Coil Energy-Saving Modes LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Dual Inverter AC 5 Star BEE Rating Dual Rotary Compressor Viraat Mode Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC 5 Star BEE Rating High EER Rotary- BLDC Compressor Dehumidification

Best overall product The best overall product among the listed options is the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Dual Inverter AC. This AC stands out with its exceptional features, making it a top choice for cooling needs. It boasts a 5 Star BEE Rating, ensuring remarkable energy efficiency and substantial savings. With a Dual Rotatory Compressor for efficient cooling and a unique Viraat Mode offering 110% cooling capacity, it guarantees instant relief even in scorching weather. The ADC sensor ensures safety, while the HD Filter with antivirus protection provides clean and fresh air. The anti-corrosive Ocean Black Fin enhances durability, and its silent operation ensures peaceful sleep. With stabilizer-free operation and low gas detection, this LG AC is an all-encompassing solution for cooling during the Flipkart Diwali sale 2023.

Best value for money The Voltas 2023 Model 0.6 Ton 2 Star Split AC stands out as the best value for money product among the listed options. Despite its budget-friendly price, it offers impressive features and cooling performance. With a 0.6 Ton capacity and 2 Star BEE Rating for 2023, it provides efficient cooling without straining your wallet. It includes useful features like Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, and Energy Saver Mode to enhance comfort and save energy. The presence of a Copper Condenser Coil ensures durability, while Anti-bacteria and Dust Filters promote clean indoor air. If you're looking for a cost-effective yet reliable cooling solution, this Voltas AC is an excellent choice during the Flipkart Diwali sale 2023.

How to find the best AC brand in this festive season with sale on Flipkart? To find the best AC brand this festive season with a sale on Flipkart, begin by researching well-known brands recognized for their quality and durability. Take note of customer reviews and ratings to understand the real-world performance of various AC models. Pay close attention to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star ratings, opting for ACs with higher ratings for enhanced energy efficiency. Consider your specific requirements, such as capacity and features like inverter technology, dust filters, and smart functionalities. Lastly, compare prices and discounts offered during the Flipkart sale to make an economical yet reliable choice for your cooling needs.

FAQs Question : What are the top AC brands available during the sale on Flipkart this festive season? Ans : During the sale on Flipkart, you can find a wide range of top AC brands, including Daikin, LG, Blue Star, Godrej, MarQ by Flipkart, Panasonic, and Voltas, among others. These brands offer a variety of models to suit different cooling needs and budgets. Question : Are there any exclusive deals and discounts on ACs from leading brands like Daikin and LG? Ans : Yes, Flipkart's festive season sale often features exclusive deals and discounts on ACs from leading brands like Daikin and LG. Keep an eye out for limited-time offers, cashback deals, and bundled packages that can help you save on your AC purchase. Question : Can I find energy-efficient AC models with high BEE star ratings at discounted prices during the sale? Ans : Absolutely! Flipkart's sale includes energy-efficient AC models with high BEE star ratings, such as 3 Star and 5 Star ACs. These models are designed to save energy and reduce your electricity bills while providing effective cooling. Question : Are there any bundled offers or installation packages for AC purchases on Flipkart? Ans : Yes, Flipkart often offers bundled packages that include not only the AC unit but also installation services. These packages can be a convenient way to get your new AC up and running without any hassle. Question : How can I ensure that the AC I choose during the sale meets the specific cooling requirements of my room or space? Ans : Flipkart provides detailed product descriptions and specifications to help you make an informed decision.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

