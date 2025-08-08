Sale prices extended: Save up to 60% on laptops, tablets and more gadgets in Mega Electronics Day Sale

Just when you thought the savings were over, Amazon has surprised shoppers by extending its gadget sale under a fresh new banner, the Electronics Day Sale. Whether you missed the main event or want one last chance to upgrade your tech, this finale brings back major deals on top-rated gadgets across every category.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details ₹33,490 Get This Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Generation Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD, 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits Display, Windows 11 + MSO'21, 12 Month McAfee, Grey, 1.69kg View Details ₹33,490 Get This Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 14"(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/AI PC/2Wx4 Speakers/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV0085IN View Details ₹74,990 Get This Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details ₹61,990 Get This ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6"/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ836WS View Details ₹50,990 Get This View More

From smartwatches and wireless earbuds to portable speakers and smart home devices, the discounts are still impressive. With prices slashed for a limited time, now’s your chance to bag the best-selling gadgets at brilliant value. Here are the top picks you shouldn't miss while the offers last.

Laptops are available at up to 43% off during the Amazon Sale Top-rated laptops are now up to 43% off in the Amazon Sale. From productivity workhorses to ultra-portable options, the deals cover all needs and budgets.

Brands like HP, Dell, ASUS, and Lenovo are offering exciting models. Look out for extra savings via exchange offers, No Cost EMI, and bank card discounts.

Gaming laptops now available at 38% off in the Amazon Sale Upgrade your gaming setup with powerful gaming laptops now available at up to 38% off. These machines come packed with dedicated GPUs, high refresh rate displays, and superior cooling.

Top models from Acer, MSI, ASUS, and HP are on offer. Pair your purchase with No Cost EMI, exchange deals, or bank discounts to get the best value.

Tablets get a massive 48% discount on Amazon Tablets for work, study, and entertainment are now available at up to 48% off. Enjoy sleek designs, vibrant displays, and long battery life—all at affordable prices.

Choose from leading brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, and OnePlus. Look for bundle offers, bank deals, and EMI plans for maximum savings.

Smartwatches now up to 60% off in the Amazon Sale Track your health and stay connected with smartwatches now discounted by up to 60%. Get features like SpO2 monitoring, AMOLED displays, and Bluetooth calling.

Popular choices from Samsung, Amazfit and more are available. Enjoy extra discounts with No Cost EMI and instant bank offers during the sale.

Earphones available at 62% off in the Amazon Sale Upgrade your audio with wired and wireless earphones at up to 62% off. These offer crisp sound, deep bass, and long battery life—perfect for calls and music.

Top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, boAt, and JBL have strong offers. Watch out for additional discounts through coupons and bank card deals.

Bluetooth speakers now available at 55% off on Amazon Turn up the volume with portable Bluetooth speakers at up to 55% off. Get punchy bass, stereo sound, and hours of battery life—perfect for travel or parties.

Brands like Sony, JBL and more are offering big price drops. Pair it with card offers or exchange deals for even more savings.

