When it comes to versatile and high-quality displays, Samsung's range of 24-inch monitors dominates in the market. Known for their innovative technology and superior build quality, Samsung monitors offer a blend of performance, aesthetics, and value that is hard to beat.

In this article, we highlight the top five 24-inch Samsung monitors, each excelling in different areas to cater to various user preferences. From ultra-fast refresh rates and vibrant HDR displays ideal for immersive gaming experiences to meticulously calibrated screens perfect for photo and video editing, Samsung's lineup promises to enhance your digital life.

These models also feature advanced connectivity options, ergonomic designs, and energy-efficient technology, ensuring a comprehensive and satisfying user experience. Dive into our selection to find the perfect Samsung 24-inch monitor that aligns with your specific requirements, and elevate your computing setup with one of the industry's leading brands.

1. Samsung 24-Inch(59.8cm) FHD, 75 Hz, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor, VA Panel, Slim Design, AMD Freesync, Game Mode, Flicker Free, HDMI, Audio Port (LS24C366EAWXXL, Black)

The Samsung 24-Inch FHD Curved Monitor (LS24C366EAWXXL) offers an enticing viewing experience with its 1800R curvature and FHD resolution. Ideal for gaming and everyday use, it features a VA panel that provides deep contrasts and vibrant colours. With a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, the monitor ensures smooth gameplay. Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology reduce eye strain during extended usage. The slim design, coupled with multiple connectivity options like HDMI and audio port, makes it a versatile choice for both work and play. Backed by a 3-year warranty, this monitor combines performance with reliability.

Specifications of Samsung 24-Inch FHD Curved Monitor (LS24C366EAWXXL)

Screen Size: 24 inches

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Viewing Angle: 178-degree Horizontal and Vertical

Panel Type: VA

Brightness: 250 cd/㎡ (Typical)

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Response Time: 4ms (GTG)

Colour Support: 16.7M

Special Features: 1800R Curvature, AMD FreeSync, Game Mode, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free

Connectivity: D-Sub, 1 HDMI, Headphone Jack

Warranty: 3 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Immersive 1800R curved screen Limited to 75Hz refresh rate AMD FreeSync for smooth gameplay VA panel may have slower response than IPS

2. Samsung 24-Inch FHD Curved Monitor (LS24C360EAWXXL)

The Samsung 24-Inch FHD Curved Monitor (LS24C360EAWXXL) is designed to uplift your visual experience with a 1800R curvature and FHD resolution. The VA panel delivers rich colours and deep contrasts, while the 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology ensure smooth visuals during gaming sessions. Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology help reduce eye strain, making it ideal for long hours of use. With a slim design and versatile connectivity options, including HDMI and audio port, this monitor is a perfect addition to any setup. The 3-year warranty adds to its reliability.

Specifications of Samsung 24-Inch FHD Curved Monitor (LS24C360EAWXXL)

Screen Size: 24 inches

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Viewing Angle: 178-degree Horizontal and Vertical

Panel Type: VA

Brightness: 250 cd/㎡ (Typical)

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Response Time: 4ms (GTG)

Color Support: 16.7M

Special Features: 1800R Curvature, AMD FreeSync, Game Mode, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free

Connectivity: 1 HDMI, Audio Port

Warranty: 3 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 1800R curved screen Limited to 75Hz refresh rate AMD FreeSync for smooth visuals VA panel may have slower response than IPS

3. Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD Flat 1,920 x 1,080 Monitor, IPS, 75 Hz, Bezel Less Design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker Free, HDMI, D-sub, (LS24C310EAWXXL, Black)

The Samsung 24-Inch FHD Flat Monitor (LS24C310EAWXXL) is perfect for those who prefer a sleek, bezel-less design. Its IPS panel provides excellent colour accuracy and wide viewing angles, making it suitable for both gaming and professional use. With a 75Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and Game Mode, it ensures fluid visuals and a competitive edge in gaming. Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology reduce eye strain, allowing for extended use. The monitor offers versatile connectivity options including HDMI and D-Sub ports, and is backed by a 3-year warranty, ensuring durability and performance.

Specifications of Samsung 24-Inch FHD Flat Monitor (LS24C310EAWXXL)

Screen Size: 24 inches

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Viewing Angle: 178-degree Horizontal and Vertical

Panel Type: IPS

Brightness: 250 cd/㎡ (Typical)

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Response Time: 5ms (GTG)

Colour Support: 16.7M

Special Features: Bezel-less Design, AMD FreeSync, Game Mode, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free

Connectivity: 1 HDMI, D-Sub

Warranty: 3 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid IPS panel with excellent color accuracy Lower response time (5ms) compared to others Bezel-less design for a sleek look Limited to 75Hz refresh rate

4. Samsung 24-Inch(60cm) FHD Odyssey G3 Gaming, 165 Hz, 1Ms Flat LED Monitor, 1920 X 1080 Pixels, Height Adjustable Stand, Bezel Less, Eye-Saver, AMD Freesync Premium (LS24AG322NWXXL, Black)

The Samsung 24-Inch FHD Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor (LS24AG322NWXXL) is built for serious gamers, offering a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for ultra-smooth gameplay. Its flat LED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution ensures clear and vibrant visuals. The monitor features AMD FreeSync Premium for reduced screen tearing, while the height-adjustable stand and ergonomic design provide comfort during extended gaming sessions. With Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology, it minimizes eye strain. Connectivity options include Display Port, HDMI, and a headphone jack, making it a versatile choice for gaming setups.

Specifications of Samsung 24-Inch FHD Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor (LS24AG322NWXXL)

Screen Size: 24 inches

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Viewing Angle: 178-degree Horizontal and Vertical

Panel Type: Flat LED

Brightness: 250 cd/㎡ (Typical)

Refresh Rate: 165Hz

Response Time: 1ms (MPRT)

Color Support: 16.7M

Special Features: 165Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free, Height Adjustable Stand, Bezel-less Design

Connectivity: Display Port, 1 HDMI, Headphone Jack

Warranty: 3 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High refresh rate (165Hz) and fast response time (1ms) May be overkill for non-gaming purposes AMD FreeSync Premium for reduced screen tearing Higher power consumption due to gaming features

5. Samsung 24-Inch(60cm) FHD, IPS Panel, Connectivity with 2X HDMI, 1.4 Ports, Dp, 2X USB Hub 2.0, Height Adjustable Stand, Vesa Compatibility, Eye Care, Eco-Saving (LF24T450FQWXXL, Black)

The Samsung 24-Inch FHD IPS Monitor (LF24T450FQWXXL) offers a vibrant display with excellent colour accuracy and wide viewing angles. With multiple connectivity options, including 2 HDMI ports, Display Port, and 2 USB hubs, it provides versatile connectivity for various devices. The height-adjustable stand and VESA compatibility ensure ergonomic flexibility. Eco-saving features and Eye Saver Mode with Flicker-Free technology make it an energy-efficient and comfortable choice for long-term use. Backed by a 3-year warranty, this monitor is ideal for both professional and casual use.

Specifications of Samsung 24-Inch FHD IPS Monitor (LF24T450FQWXXL)

Screen Size: 24 inches

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Viewing Angle: 178-degree Horizontal and Vertical

Panel Type: IPS

Brightness: 250 cd/㎡ (Typical)

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Response Time: Not specified

Colour Support: 16.7M

Special Features: IPS Panel, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free, Height Adjustable Stand, VESA Compatibility, Eco Saving Plus

Connectivity: 2 HDMI, Display Port, 2 USB Hubs

Warranty: 3 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid IPS panel with vibrant colour and wide viewing angles Limited to 75Hz refresh rate Multiple connectivity options (2 HDMI, DP, USB hubs)

Best 3 features of top Samsung 24-inch monitor

Best Samsung 24-inch monitor Curved/Flat Refresh Rate & Response Time Special Features Samsung 24-Inch FHD Curved Monitor (LS24C366EAWXXL) Curved (1800R) 75Hz, 4ms AMD FreeSync, Game Mode, Eye Saver Mode Samsung 24-Inch FHD Curved Monitor (LS24C360EAWXXL) Curved (1800R) 75Hz, 4ms AMD FreeSync, Game Mode, Flicker Free Samsung 24-Inch FHD Flat Monitor (LS24C310EAWXXL) Flat 75Hz, 5ms IPS Panel, Bezel-less Design, AMD FreeSync Samsung 24-Inch FHD Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor (LS24AG322NWXXL) Flat 165Hz, 1ms 165Hz Refresh Rate, AMD FreeSync Premium, Ergonomic Design Samsung 24-Inch FHD IPS Monitor (LF24T450FQWXXL) Flat 75Hz, 5ms IPS Panel, Multiple Connectivity, Height Adjustable Stand

Best value for money Samsung 24-inch monitor

Samsung 24-Inch FHD Flat Monitor (LS24C310EAWXXL)

The Samsung 24-Inch FHD Flat Monitor (LS24C310EAWXXL) offers the best value for money. With its IPS panel providing excellent color accuracy and wide viewing angles, it’s perfect for both professional and casual use. The bezel-less design adds a sleek touch, and AMD FreeSync ensures smooth visuals for gaming. Priced competitively, it offers a balance of performance and aesthetics, making it a versatile choice for a variety of applications.

Best overall Samsung 24-inch monitor

Samsung 24-Inch FHD Curved Monitor (LS24C366EAWXXL)

The Samsung 24-Inch FHD Curved Monitor (LS24C366EAWXXL) is the best overall product. Its 1800R curved screen provides an immersive viewing experience, and the 75Hz refresh rate with 4ms response time ensures smooth performance. With AMD FreeSync and Eye Saver Mode, it caters to both gamers and general users, reducing eye strain and enhancing visual comfort. The slim design and versatile connectivity options make it a top choice for any setup.

How to find the right Samsung 24-Inch monitor?

Finding the right Samsung 24-inch monitor involves considering several key factors to match your specific needs:

Display Type (Curved vs. Flat) : Decide between a curved or flat screen based on your preference. Curved screens offer an immersive experience, ideal for gaming and movies, while flat screens are versatile for professional use.

: Decide between a curved or flat screen based on your preference. Curved screens offer an immersive experience, ideal for gaming and movies, while flat screens are versatile for professional use. Panel Type (VA vs. IPS) : VA panels provide deeper blacks and higher contrast, perfect for entertainment. IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles, making them suitable for editing and professional work.

: VA panels provide deeper blacks and higher contrast, perfect for entertainment. IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles, making them suitable for editing and professional work. Refresh Rate and Response Time : For gaming, higher refresh rates (e.g., 165Hz) and lower response times (1ms) are crucial for smooth performance. For general use, a 75Hz refresh rate is sufficient.

: For gaming, higher refresh rates (e.g., 165Hz) and lower response times (1ms) are crucial for smooth performance. For general use, a 75Hz refresh rate is sufficient. Special Features : Look for features like AMD FreeSync for gaming, Eye Saver Mode for reduced eye strain, and ergonomic designs with height-adjustable stands for comfort.

: Look for features like AMD FreeSync for gaming, Eye Saver Mode for reduced eye strain, and ergonomic designs with height-adjustable stands for comfort. Connectivity Options: Ensure the monitor has adequate connectivity options such as HDMI, Display Port, and USB hubs to accommodate all your devices.

FAQs

Question : What are the benefits of a curved monitor?

Ans : Curved monitors provide a more immersive viewing experience by reducing distortion at the edges and offering a wider field of view. They are particularly beneficial for gaming and multimedia consumption.

Question : Why is AMD FreeSync important for gaming?

Ans : AMD FreeSync synchronizes the monitor's refresh rate with the graphics card's frame rate, reducing screen tearing and stuttering for a smoother gaming experience.

Question : What is the difference between VA and IPS panels?

Ans : VA panels offer better contrast and deeper blacks, making them ideal for watching movies and gaming. IPS panels provide superior colour accuracy and wider viewing angles, which are important for professional work like photo and video editing.

Question : How does Eye Saver Mode benefit me?

Ans : Eye Saver Mode reduces blue light emissions and flickering, which can help reduce eye strain during prolonged use, making it more comfortable for long working or gaming sessions.

Question : Can I use these monitors for dual setups?

Ans : Yes, Samsung monitors often come with slim bezels and versatile connectivity options, making them ideal for dual or multi-monitor setups. Check for VESA mount compatibility if you plan to use monitor arms or stands.

