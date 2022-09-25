Samsung 32-inch HD TV launched in India, priced at 12,499

Samsung’s latest TV also offers an array of 55 global and local live channels. Viewers can access this wide variety of channels by simply logging into their Samsung TV Plus account. The new TV has PC mode that enables consumers to create documents or work from the cloud seamlessly. Users can also use wireless screen mirroring without an internet connection for a big screen experience. It also features a dedicated Game Mode which is said to offer a better frame transition and low-latency. There is also an inbuilt browser on the television.