Samsung 32-inch HD TV launched in India, priced at 12,499

South Korean company Samsung has expanded its TV range in the country with the launch of an all-new 32-inch HD TV. The new TV features a three-side bezel-less display that offers entertainment without boundaries along with a range of smart features. Samsung’s new TV carries a price tag of ₹12,499. It will be available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and Flipkart with attractive no-cost EMI options starting as low as ₹1,499. There will be attractive early bird cashback offers as well during the festive season on Flipkart.
Samsung 32-inch HD TV comes powered by High Dynamic Range and PurColor technologies. It is claimed to offer a wide spectrum of colors to deliver optimal picture performance in the darkest and brightest scenes alike. Its Ultra Clean View technology analyzes the original content and provides high quality images with minimal distortion while the Contrast Enhancer offers the viewer an immersive picture quality with enhanced depth.
Equipped with Dolby Digital Plus, the TV delivers a 3D surround sound effect. Some of the multi-functional features on the TV are PC Mode, Game Mode and Screen Mirroring. There is also a Universal Guide that helps viewers quickly decide what they want to watch as per their preference.
“The new 32-inch three-side bezel-less smart TV is the latest addition to our Smart TV portfolio. It’s the perfect choice for consumers who are looking for a compact TV that offers great viewing experience and can be doubled as home office screen or gaming monitor. During this festive season, we are partnering with Flipkart to bring a unique opportunity for our consumers to buy this multi-functional TV along with exciting cashback offers," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.
Samsung’s latest TV also offers an array of 55 global and local live channels. Viewers can access this wide variety of channels by simply logging into their Samsung TV Plus account. The new TV has PC mode that enables consumers to create documents or work from the cloud seamlessly. Users can also use wireless screen mirroring without an internet connection for a big screen experience. It also features a dedicated Game Mode which is said to offer a better frame transition and low-latency. There is also an inbuilt browser on the television.
