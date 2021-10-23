Samsung has introduced local Indian folk and tribal art to the art store of its lifestyle TV The Frame. This new collection will be a part of a library of over 1,400 pieces, covers art forms from across the Indian sub-continent.

Frame TV owners can avail a three-month complimentary subscription to the art store. The art works will be available on all models of The Frame TVs.

“Displaying unique art forms that matches consumers’ personal style is a great way to give living spaces a distinct touch. Every region in India has its own rich and vibrant folk art and to give it a platform, we are happy to bring folk art to your home with The Frame, one of the most spectacular lifestyle TVs. With the TV as a centrepiece of our living spaces today, consumers want their TVs to enhance the aesthetics of their spaces as well as offer a premium cinematic experience," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The art collection has been curated from a wide expanse of Indian traditional folk and tribal art forms such as the Kalighat Paintings from Bengal; Cheriyal Scroll Paintings of Telangana; Madhubani Paintings from Bihar; Patachitra Paintings of Odisha and Bengal; Bhil art works from Madhya Pradesh; Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan; Baiga art works from Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh; Warli Paintings of Maharashtra; Kerala Mural Paintings; Phad Paintings from Rajasthan; Gond art works from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh and Odisha respectively.

The Frame has been designed to make TVs look like art by adding customizable bezel options in different colours to complement the surroundings.

The Frame TV comes with a QLED panel. The Frame also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology ₹74,990, the 55-inch model is available for ₹89,990, the 65-inch is available for ₹1,21,990, and lastly the 75-inch model is available for ₹3,64,990.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.