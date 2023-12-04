Samsung AI-powered Galaxy Book 4 to launch on December 15: Report
Samsung is planning to launch the world's first ‘AI laptop’ - Samsung's Galaxy Book 4- on December 15, beating LG and HP who are also working on similar AI laptops with Intel's new core ultra chipsets.
Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the world's first 'AI laptop' - Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 - on December 15, just a day after the launch of Intel's new Meteor Lake processors on December 14, South Korea's Yonhap News reported. The Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy Book 4 on 15 December, a month earlier than its predecessor, in a bid to beat LG and HP, who are also working on similar AI laptops using Intel's new Core Ultra chipsets.