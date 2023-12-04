Samsung AI-powered Galaxy Book 4 to launch on December 15: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the world's first 'AI laptop' - Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 - on December 15, just a day after the launch of Intel's new Meteor Lake processors on December 14, South Korea's Yonhap News reported. The Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy Book 4 on 15 December, a month earlier than its predecessor, in a bid to beat LG and HP, who are also working on similar AI laptops using Intel's new Core Ultra chipsets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report notes that Samsung plans to use the neural processing unit on the new Intel chips, along with its own large language model - Samsung Gauss - to perform a range of artificial intelligence-related tasks.

The Intel Meteor Lake processors are expected to feature a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in the SoC, which will be able to handle many AI computations without a network connection. The NPU on the new Intel processor, coupled with the use of Samsung's Gauss, could give the company fast processing speed and improved security.

Samsung had unveiled its Samsung Gauss AI voice model at an event in South Korea last month, and it is widely expected to be part of the company's flagship S24 smartphone series, which could be launched next month.

Galaxy Book 4 expected processor: The new Meteor Lake CPUs will replace the existing i-series branding for Intel processors with a new Core Ultra branding. Given that the Galaxy Book 3 was powered by the Intel Core i7 processor, Samsung could opt for the Core Ultra 7 155H chipset for the new Galaxy Book 4. Meanwhile, the higher-end Galaxy Book 4 Ultra could come with the Core Ultra 9 185H processor.



