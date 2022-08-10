Samsung announces Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Features and price

Samsung announces Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Features and price2 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are equipped with BioActive Sensor and come with larger battery than Galaxy Watch 4.
Samsung announced its all new Galaxy Watch 5 series at its Unpacked event today. The new smartwatch series comprises Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Both the smartwatches are powered by a dual-core processor paired with 1.5GB RAM. The devices have an internal storage of 16GB and run Google Wear OS co-created by Samsung.
Samsung announced its all new Galaxy Watch 5 series at its Unpacked event today. The new smartwatch series comprises Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Both the smartwatches are powered by a dual-core processor paired with 1.5GB RAM. The devices have an internal storage of 16GB and run Google Wear OS co-created by Samsung.
Pricing and availability
Pricing and availability
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two screen sizes- 40mm and 44mm. The former model is offered in Graphite, Sapphire and Silver colour options, while the later comes in Graphite, Pink Gold and Silver with a Bora Purple strap. It will be available on both Bluetooth and LTE models with price starting at $279 (roughly ₹22,100) and $379 (roughly ₹26,100), respectively.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two screen sizes- 40mm and 44mm. The former model is offered in Graphite, Sapphire and Silver colour options, while the later comes in Graphite, Pink Gold and Silver with a Bora Purple strap. It will be available on both Bluetooth and LTE models with price starting at $279 (roughly ₹22,100) and $379 (roughly ₹26,100), respectively.
The Galaxy Watch5 Pro will be available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. It features a 45mm display and comes with a starting price of $449 (roughly ₹35,600) for the Bluetooth version and $499 (roughly ₹39,600) for the LTE version.
The Galaxy Watch5 Pro will be available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. It features a 45mm display and comes with a starting price of $449 (roughly ₹35,600) for the Bluetooth version and $499 (roughly ₹39,600) for the LTE version.
Both the devices are available for pre-order in select markets starting on August 10, and will go on sale starting August 26.
Both the devices are available for pre-order in select markets starting on August 10, and will go on sale starting August 26.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 specifications
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 specifications
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is equipped with Samsung’s unique BioActive sensor. First introduced on the Galaxy Watch4 series, the BioActive Sensor uses a single unique chip that combines three health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis — to deliver heart rate, blood oxygen level and stress level readings.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is equipped with Samsung’s unique BioActive sensor. First introduced on the Galaxy Watch4 series, the BioActive Sensor uses a single unique chip that combines three health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis — to deliver heart rate, blood oxygen level and stress level readings.
Samsung has also introduced a temperature sensor with the Galaxy Watch 5 that r uses infrared technology for more accurate readings. Body Composition measurement tool is another feature coming with the new smartwatch. Other features include post-cardio heart rate after an intense workout, and customized recommendations on water consumption based on sweat loss.
Samsung has also introduced a temperature sensor with the Galaxy Watch 5 that r uses infrared technology for more accurate readings. Body Composition measurement tool is another feature coming with the new smartwatch. Other features include post-cardio heart rate after an intense workout, and customized recommendations on water consumption based on sweat loss.
The new smartwatch also offers sleep monitoring. Sleep Scores on the device monitors stages of sleep, along with snore detection and blood oxygen levels. It is equipped with SmartThings integration to automatically set connected lights, AC units and TVs to predetermined settings. It is also equipped with a fall detection feature and will notify an emergency contact in case the user stumbles at home or falls out of bed.
The new smartwatch also offers sleep monitoring. Sleep Scores on the device monitors stages of sleep, along with snore detection and blood oxygen levels. It is equipped with SmartThings integration to automatically set connected lights, AC units and TVs to predetermined settings. It is also equipped with a fall detection feature and will notify an emergency contact in case the user stumbles at home or falls out of bed.
On the battery front, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes with 13% larger battery and offers 30% faster charging than Galaxy Watch 4. It has a Sapphire Crystal display, which offers a 60% harder outer layer and runs on One UI Watch 4.5.
On the battery front, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes with 13% larger battery and offers 30% faster charging than Galaxy Watch 4. It has a Sapphire Crystal display, which offers a 60% harder outer layer and runs on One UI Watch 4.5.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro specifications
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro specifications
Samsung says that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is created for sports enthusiasts. It features an enhanced Sapphire Crystal screen with a durable titanium casing that protects the display with a protruded bezel design. The smartwatch comes with D-Buckle Sport Band18 that offers rugged durability with a sleek and clean fit. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a 60% bigger battery than Galaxy Watch 4. All other features of the device are the same as the Galaxy Watch 5.
Samsung says that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is created for sports enthusiasts. It features an enhanced Sapphire Crystal screen with a durable titanium casing that protects the display with a protruded bezel design. The smartwatch comes with D-Buckle Sport Band18 that offers rugged durability with a sleek and clean fit. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a 60% bigger battery than Galaxy Watch 4. All other features of the device are the same as the Galaxy Watch 5.