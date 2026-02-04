Samsung announces massive price cuts on flagships: Galaxy S25 goes below ₹75,000, Galaxy S24 starts from ₹42,999

Samsung has announced its Galaxy Days sale on Flipkart, bringing discounts across a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. The Korean smartphone maker has stated that the discounts will run from 3 February to 5 February, and customers will be able to access exclusive benefits like Samsung Care+ along with other surprise rewards.

Top deals during Galaxy Days sale: Samsung says that its Galaxy F series will begin at ₹8,999 during the Galaxy Days sale, while the Galaxy A series will begin at a discounted price of ₹19,999.

The Galaxy S series is said to begin at a price of ₹42,999, while Galaxy Z series foldables will begin at ₹99,999. There will also be cashback offers of up to ₹10,000 on select products.

Users will have the option of choosing Samsung Care+ on Flipkart, which will provide accidental and liquid damage protection for eligible Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung says visitors to the Galaxy Days page on Flipkart can also earn SuperCoins. Some of these users will also have a chance to unlock mystery boxes with discount coupons for eligible models.

Deals on Samsung phones: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is priced at ₹1,11,999 during the Galaxy Days sale, while the ₹4,000 card discount takes the effective price of the device to ₹1,07,999.

Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy S25 is listed at a price of ₹74,999, down from its launch price of ₹80,999. Users with access to Flipkart Axis or Flipkart SBI cards can also avail a ₹4,000 discount, taking the effective price to ₹70,999.

An even better deal is applicable on the Galaxy S25 Plus, which is listed at a price of ₹74,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, down from its launch price of ₹99,999. The phone is also applicable for bank discounts of up to ₹3,747 using Flipkart Axis and SBI credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy Days sale

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is listed at a price of ₹1,74,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. However, with the ₹11,000 discount on Flipkart SBI and Flipkart Axis cards, the effective price of the device drops to ₹1,63,999. Alternatively, the company is also offering up to ₹7,000 bank discount on ICICI, Axis, SBI, Kotak, and HDFC credit and debit cards.

