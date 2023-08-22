Samsung announces new offers on Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5: Details

Samsung announces new offers on Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5: Details1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 02:21 PM IST
Samsung introduces exciting offers for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphones in India. Customers can avail of cashback, upgrade bonuses, and EMI options.
Samsung has introduced exciting new offers for the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphones. In India, customers can now purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256 GB) for an attractive net effective price of ₹85,999, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256 GB) is available for a limited time at a net effective price of ₹1,38,999.