Samsung announces new offers on Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5: Details

Samsung introduces exciting offers for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphones in India. Customers can avail of cashback, upgrade bonuses, and EMI options.

Samsung has introduced exciting new offers for the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphones. In India, customers can now purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256 GB) for an attractive net effective price of ₹85,999, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256 GB) is available for a limited time at a net effective price of ₹1,38,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Galaxy Z Flip 5 customers, there is a bank cashback and upgrade bonus totaling ₹14,000. Additionally, a 9-month zero-interest EMI option is available through HDFC Bank credit cards.

Customers interested in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can benefit from a bank cashback and upgrade bonus totaling ₹16,000. Like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, they can also avail of the 9-month zero-interest EMI through HDFC Bank credit cards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a tabular description of offers available on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5

Offers available on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5

Customers looking to upgrade their existing smartphones to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 can receive a bonus of ₹9,000 if they opt for upfront payment instead of EMIs. Those choosing both an upgrade and no-cost EMI can receive an upgrade bonus of ₹7,000 along with a 24-month no-cost EMI option.

Similarly, customers planning to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 can receive a bonus of ₹11,000 if they choose upfront payment. Those opting for both an upgrade and no-cost EMI can avail an upgrade bonus of ₹9,000 along with a 24-month no-cost EMI option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Readers must note that all the aforementioned offers are applicable to the 512 GB variant of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the 512 GB and 1 TB variants of Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Notably, both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are equipped with IPX8 support, aircraft-grade Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the Flex Window and back cover. They also feature a new integrated hinge module with a dual rail structure to diffuse external impacts.