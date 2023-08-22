Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Samsung announces new offers on Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5: Details

1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 02:21 PM IST Livemint

Samsung introduces exciting offers for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphones in India. Customers can avail of cashback, upgrade bonuses, and EMI options.

Samsung introduced the fifth generation of its foldable smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked event in July this year

Samsung has introduced exciting new offers for the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphones. In India, customers can now purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256 GB) for an attractive net effective price of 85,999, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256 GB) is available for a limited time at a net effective price of 1,38,999.

For Galaxy Z Flip 5 customers, there is a bank cashback and upgrade bonus totaling 14,000. Additionally, a 9-month zero-interest EMI option is available through HDFC Bank credit cards.

Customers interested in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 can benefit from a bank cashback and upgrade bonus totaling 16,000. Like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, they can also avail of the 9-month zero-interest EMI through HDFC Bank credit cards.

Here's a tabular description of offers available on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5

Customers looking to upgrade their existing smartphones to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 can receive a bonus of 9,000 if they opt for upfront payment instead of EMIs. Those choosing both an upgrade and no-cost EMI can receive an upgrade bonus of 7,000 along with a 24-month no-cost EMI option.

Similarly, customers planning to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 can receive a bonus of 11,000 if they choose upfront payment. Those opting for both an upgrade and no-cost EMI can avail an upgrade bonus of 9,000 along with a 24-month no-cost EMI option.

Readers must note that all the aforementioned offers are applicable to the 512 GB variant of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the 512 GB and 1 TB variants of Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Notably, both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are equipped with IPX8 support, aircraft-grade Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the Flex Window and back cover. They also feature a new integrated hinge module with a dual rail structure to diffuse external impacts.

Samsung recently announced the commencement of sales for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, the fifth generation of foldable smartphones. These models are available for purchase on Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and various retail outlets.'s

Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 02:21 PM IST
