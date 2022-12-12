Samsung Big Game Fest: Best deals on premium TVs

Samsung is offering its premium range of TVs during the Game Fest for the Football World Cup 2022. The technology giant has assured gifts for the customers on the products like Neo QLED, Neo QLED 8K, QLED, The Frame TV and The Freestyle projector and more.
Customers can avail these offers from Samsung's official website or they can access it from the company’s authorised retail stores. Interestingly, the Korean giant is offering EMI options starting at ₹1,990 from Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, and RBL Bank along with an additional cashback of up to 20 percent.
As per the offer, interested customers can get a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra worth ₹1,09,999 or a Samsung Ultra Slim Soundbar HW-S801B of ₹49,900 along with purchase of smart TVs. Moreover, customers can also get a free Samsung Tower T40 of ₹17,990 on the purchase of Freestyle Projector. Whereas on the purchase of a 75-inch UHD TV, customers can get Galaxy A23 worth ₹18,400.
The Neo QLED 8K TV comes with Neural Quantum Processor 8K with a real depth improvement that determines and enhances objects to make 3D depth with the help of AI based deep learning. It features Eye Comfort mode that helps automatically adjust the screen’s brightness and tone based on built-in sensors. The Neo QLED 8K television series come with three TV screen sizes that range from 65-inch to 85-inch.
The Neo QLED TV features Quantum Matrix Technology powered by Quantum Mini LEDs that are claimed to be 40 times smaller than regular LEDs. It supports Dolby Atmos which comprises Symphony and Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro) for a 3D ambience sound. It also comes with a built-in IoT hub that allows users to control all the smart devices.
