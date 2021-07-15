Samsung has unveiled new Big TV Day offers on its 55-inch and above premium range of televisions from 15 July to 20 August. These offers will be available at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country.

Samsung’s Big TV Days offers will be valid on purchase of select 55-inch and above Neo QLED and QLED TVs, and 75-inch and above Crystal 4K UHD TVs.

The offers include Samsung’s Q-series and A-series soundbars worth up to ₹1,04,990 as assured gifts, cashback of up to 20%, finance offers and EMIs as low as ₹1,990, on purchase of select TVs. There are additional benefits such as 2-year warranty and 10-year no screen burn-in warranty for QLED TVs.

Consumers purchasing 55-inch and above Neo QLED, QLED TV and 75-inch UHD TV will get an A series Soundbar HW-A450 worth ₹17,900 or HW-A550 worth ₹23,900, depending on the TV model.

On purchase of 75-inch and above Neo QLED and QLED TV, consumers will get the Q series Soundbar HW-Q800A worth ₹51,900 or Q series Soundbar HW-Q900A worth ₹1,04,900, depending on the TV model.

“In-home entertainment has become an indispensable part of consumers’ lives and there is a rise in demand for bigger screen smart TVs above 55-inch along with soundbars for an immersive sound experience. Consumers want to buy bigger TVs that offer a cinematic viewing experience at home amid availability of high-quality OTT content and need for other entertainment such as gaming at home. With the Samsung ‘Big TV Days’, consumer can look to upgrade their lifestyles," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice Present, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

