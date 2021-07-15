“In-home entertainment has become an indispensable part of consumers’ lives and there is a rise in demand for bigger screen smart TVs above 55-inch along with soundbars for an immersive sound experience. Consumers want to buy bigger TVs that offer a cinematic viewing experience at home amid availability of high-quality OTT content and need for other entertainment such as gaming at home. With the Samsung ‘Big TV Days’, consumer can look to upgrade their lifestyles," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice Present, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.