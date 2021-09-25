Samsung has launched two new offers – ‘Big TV Festival’ and ‘Home Like Never Before’ on its TVs and digital appliances. Along with product offers, the South Korean brand is offering finance schemes including cashback, assured gifts and EMIs. The new offers will be valid from September 25 to November 10, 2021. Buyers can avail the cashback and discounts at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country.

Big TV Festival offer

The offer will be valid on the purchase of 55-inch and above Neo QLED and QLED TVs, and 75-inch and above Crystal 4K UHD TVs.

With this offer, consumers can get complimentary soundbar worth up to ₹1,04,900 on purchase of select TVs, upto 20% cashback, EMIs starting ₹1,990 and 3-year complete warranty on TVs and 10-year No screen burn-in warranty on select QLED TVs.

Home Like Never Before offers

This offer will be applicable on Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves and Air Conditioners, among others. Under this offer, consumers can avail cashback of upto 25%, EMIs starting at ₹990, complimentary Borosil kit on select Microwaves, 5-year comprehensive warranty, free installation on select ACs and extended warranty on multiple Samsung consumer electronics products.

