Samsung brings Android 13 update to Galaxy S22 series phones in India

South Korean smartphone brand Samsung is rolling out the stable Android 13 update to Galaxy S22 devices in India. As reported by Sammobile, owners of Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in India are receiving the firmware version S90xEXXU2BVJA along with the October 2022 security patch. Devices running on Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta will receive a 350MB software update. While those still running on the One UI 4.1.1 will get a much bigger download size update.
Owners of either of the smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can download the Android 13 update by heading to the Settings app on their device. Navigate to Software update and then tap on Download and Install.
The Android 13 operating system comes with an evolved look and style that is built on Material You theme. The latest operating system allows users to customize non-Google apps to match their phone’s wallpaper theme and colors. In addition, Google has added support for more languages with Android 13. Users can assign specific languages to individual apps so they can keep your phone’s system in one language, and each of their apps in a different language.