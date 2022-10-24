Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Samsung brings Android 13 update to Galaxy S22 series phones in India

Samsung brings Android 13 update to Galaxy S22 series phones in India

2 min read . 04:59 PM ISTLivemint
Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with 25W fast wired charging

  • Owners of either of the smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can download the Android 13 update by heading to the Settings app on their device.

South Korean smartphone brand Samsung is rolling out the stable Android 13 update to Galaxy S22 devices in India. As reported by Sammobile, owners of Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in India are receiving the firmware version S90xEXXU2BVJA along with the October 2022 security patch. Devices running on Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta will receive a 350MB software update. While those still running on the One UI 4.1.1 will get a much bigger download size update.

South Korean smartphone brand Samsung is rolling out the stable Android 13 update to Galaxy S22 devices in India. As reported by Sammobile, owners of Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in India are receiving the firmware version S90xEXXU2BVJA along with the October 2022 security patch. Devices running on Samsung One UI 5.0 Beta will receive a 350MB software update. While those still running on the One UI 4.1.1 will get a much bigger download size update.

Owners of either of the smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can download the Android 13 update by heading to the Settings app on their device. Navigate to Software update and then tap on Download and Install.

Owners of either of the smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can download the Android 13 update by heading to the Settings app on their device. Navigate to Software update and then tap on Download and Install.

Android 13 OS features

Android 13 OS features

The Android 13 operating system comes with an evolved look and style that is built on Material You theme. The latest operating system allows users to customize non-Google apps to match their phone’s wallpaper theme and colors. In addition, Google has added support for more languages with Android 13. Users can assign specific languages to individual apps so they can keep your phone’s system in one language, and each of their apps in a different language.

The Android 13 operating system comes with an evolved look and style that is built on Material You theme. The latest operating system allows users to customize non-Google apps to match their phone’s wallpaper theme and colors. In addition, Google has added support for more languages with Android 13. Users can assign specific languages to individual apps so they can keep your phone’s system in one language, and each of their apps in a different language.

Android 13 also features an updated media player that tailors its look and feel based on the music or podcast users are listening to. For example, when you’re listening to music, the media player spotlights album artwork and has a playback bar that dances as you progress through a song. It even works for media played through Chrome. The operating system also enables Android users to prevent any unwanted access to your clipboard. If you copy sensitive data like your email address, phone number or login credentials on your device, Android will automatically clear your clipboard history after a period of time.

Android 13 also features an updated media player that tailors its look and feel based on the music or podcast users are listening to. For example, when you’re listening to music, the media player spotlights album artwork and has a playback bar that dances as you progress through a song. It even works for media played through Chrome. The operating system also enables Android users to prevent any unwanted access to your clipboard. If you copy sensitive data like your email address, phone number or login credentials on your device, Android will automatically clear your clipboard history after a period of time.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP