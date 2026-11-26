Samsung has started rolling out its One UI 9 Watch update for the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, bringing several new health and fitness features to the smartwatches. The update has been rolling out since mid-November and adds functionality seen on the Galaxy Watch 9 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The update includes Heart Health Score, Vitals, Daily Cardio Load and Fitness Index, which are made possible with the introduction of Wear OS 7. Samsung announced the rollout through a blog post on Wednesday, 25 November. These new features are available via the Samsung Health application and Samsung Health Monitor, but some may require app updates. Availability is subject to country, watch model and carrier.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 gets new heart health and fitness features Heart Health Score gives users an overall idea of their heart health by combining indicators such as sleep and physical activity. It also enables users to track their scores over time.

Samsung is also introducing Vitals, which tracks five health indicators during sleep: heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature and blood oxygen levels. The feature sets a baseline and informs the user if significant changes are detected. However, users must collect at least seven nights of sleep data before accessing these insights.

Daily cardio load is another addition to the update, which is a calculation of the load placed on the heart by physical activity and daily living. Fitness Index, on the other hand, combines multiple fitness metrics to provide users with an overview of physical fitness and activity recommendations tailored to their goals.

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Sleep coaching and sleep apnoea monitoring get upgrades Samsung has also improved its Sleep Coaching feature by providing more personalized recommendations based on users' sleep patterns and goals. It can start guiding users with three days of sleep data collected over 14 days. Users get a sleep routine checklist and suggestions to improve their sleep.

The other big addition is the improved sleep apnoea monitoring system. The feature is available in the Samsung Health Monitor app, which uses an AI-based algorithm to detect breathing disruptions while sleeping. It classifies the results into three categories: minimal, occasional and frequent. Users require at least two nights of sleep data within 10 days to get results.

According to Samsung, the feature received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in July and approval from South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in October.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 update brings new navigation features One UI 9 Watch adds a Portrait Watch Face that automatically arranges the clock around the people in selected photos. Samsung has also improved the Compass app, allowing users to save important locations as waypoints.

Users can now replay a track they have recorded and return to the starting point with the new Track Back feature.