Samsung brings two new budget phones with dual camera and long battery: Details

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy S series smartphone range in India with the launch of two budget phones. The company has introduced Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e. Both the handsets are claimed to offer all-day battery life, housing the 5,000 mAh battery. The duo offer two camera sensors at the back. Here’s a look at the features and pricing of Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e
Samsung Galaxy A04 price and features
The Samsung Galaxy A04 phone is offered in two storage models. The 65GB storage variant is priced at ₹11,999, while the 128GB model can be purchased at ₹12,999. It will be available on Samsung online store, and other online and offline stores from December 20.
The handset has three colour variants – Green, Copper and Black. It is equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720x1600 pixel resolution. Samsung Galaxy A04 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and runs on One UI Core 4.1 operating system based on Android 12.
On the camera front, it boasts of a 50MP primary camera at the back. It is paired with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 5MP camera at the front. The device packs 4GB RAM paired with 64GB and 128GB storage capacity. It comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage.
The Galaxy A04 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with adaptive power saving mode. Connectivity features on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, in-built GPS, dual-SIM support, and USB-C port for charging.
Samsung Galaxy A04e price and features
Samsung Galaxy A04e has three variants. Its base model packs 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. It carries a price tag of ₹9,299. Other models are 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, priced at ₹9,999 and ₹11,499, respectively. Light Blue and Copper are the colour variants of the phone.