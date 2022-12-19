Samsung brings two new budget phones with dual camera and long battery: Details

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy S series smartphone range in India with the launch of two budget phones. The company has introduced Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e. Both the handsets are claimed to offer all-day battery life, housing the 5,000 mAh battery. The duo offer two camera sensors at the back. Here’s a look at the features and pricing of Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e

