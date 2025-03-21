Samsung will begin rolling out its Android 15 based One UI 7 stable update in April, initially for select devices like the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Flip 4. Older devices will receive updates starting April 14, featuring new writing tools and improved user interface elements.

After months of delays, Samsung recently confirmed that its Android 15-based One UI 7 stable update would begin rolling out to select devices in April. The Korean tech giant is now expanding this update to even more devices, including the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Flip 4 and Fold 4, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and more.

Notably, Samsung had started rolling out the One UI 7 beta update to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S10 series. The company had confirmed that these devices will start receiving the stable update from April 7.

In a recent blog post, Samsung Singapore states that older Samsung devices will start receiving the One UI 7 updates from April 14. While a similar update from Samsung Global and India team, the new blog post more or less confirms that older Galaxy devices will get the One UI 7 stable update right after the first batch is rolled out.

New Samsung devices that will get One UI 7 update: Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

What's new One UI 7? Galaxy AI Much like Apple, Samsung is adding support for writing tools with One UI 7 which allows users the option to summarize content, check spellings and grammar and even format long notes into bullet points. Moreover, the Korean smartphone maker is also adding support for call transcripts in 20 languages, including English (India) and Hindi.

The new feature can be enabled from the settings panel to automatically record calls and transcript notes for future reference.

Now Bar: The new update includes significant design changes aimed at offering users greater control over their devices. A standout feature is the Now Bar, a notification system integrated into the lock screen, which provides quick access to frequently used tools such as the interpreter, music player, and stopwatch. Samsung has stated that this feature is part of its efforts to minimise unnecessary unlocking of devices while enhancing efficiency.