Samsung confirms the launch of new Galaxy Ring: Everything we know so far
Samsung has unveiled its new Galaxy Ring, a health and wellness device that aims to change the future of health. The device is marketed as powerful and accessible, and will come in multiple sizes and finishes. The price and release date have not yet been revealed.
Samsung finally unveiled its long-awaited Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. Alongside the flagship smartphone series, the Korean phone maker also teased a new range of products called the Galaxy Ring. Samsung is marketing the device as a 'powerful and accessible health and wellness device here to change the shape of future health'.