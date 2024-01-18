Samsung finally unveiled its long-awaited Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. Alongside the flagship smartphone series, the Korean phone maker also teased a new range of products called the Galaxy Ring. Samsung is marketing the device as a 'powerful and accessible health and wellness device here to change the shape of future health'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although specific details remain limited, this unveiling puts an end to significant speculations and officially confirms that Samsung is actively developing this innovative device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While giving details on the new Galaxy Ring at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung said, “Meet the Galaxy Ring, with AI technology is empowering us to stay connected, unleash our creativity, and build healthier habits all in more meaningful ways. This is just the beginning, and we can’t wait for you to try it yourself."

Analyst Avi Greengard got his hands on the new health tracker and noted that he wasn't allowed to take images of the prototype device. Greengard shared in the Threads post that Galaxy Ring may come in up to 13 sizes and three finishes. The analyst also revealed that the Galaxy Ring will launch ‘later this year’ while sharing that the price isn't revealed yet.

According to a report by ZDnet, Samsung had filed a patent in February 2023 which states that the Galaxy Ring is "intended to cover the categories of wearable smart devices in the nature of a smart ring for tracking, measuring, monitoring and uploading health, fitness and sleep-related information".

During the event, Samsung also revealed the new features coming to its Health experience, including the ability to monitor sleep apnoea, blood oxygen levels and check heart rate alerts during sleep.

