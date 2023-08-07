comScore
Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV launched in India, price starts at 33,990
Samsung,has expanded its TV range in India with the launch of its Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV in India. This latest addition to the Crystal UHD TV line-up comes with smart features like multi voice assistant, video calling with slimfit cam, solar remote, built-in IoT hub with calm onboarding and IoT light sensors for auto brightness adjustment.

Price of the new Samsung TV range starts at 33,990. Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV is offered in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. It can be purchased via Flipkart and Samsung shop.

Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Visual Display Business, Samsung India said “While buying a television, modern Indian consumers look for immaculate picture and sound quality, immersive gaming experience, and advanced features that facilitate easy connected living. Our new Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV perfectly ticks all these boxes and comes with additional features such as Multi Voice Assistant and Video Calling to enhance the user experience." 

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV features HDR (High Dynamic Range) that allows consumers to enjoy better contrast with rich darks and bright lights. It is equipped with OTS Lite that allows consumers to feel the on-screen motion as if it is real with 3D surround sound created with two virtual speakers. 

Samsung’s new range comes with built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding and IoT-enabled light sensors. It is equipped with Tizen OS-powered entertainment hub and features free ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service comprising 100 channels in India.

Samsung is giving a cashback of up to 3,000 and a 12-month no cost EMI from leading banks while purchasing the television. The TV comes with one year of standard warranty and one year extended warranty on panel.

Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 02:47 PM IST
