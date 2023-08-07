Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV launched in India, price starts at ₹33,9901 min read 07 Aug 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Samsung launches Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV in India with smart features and a starting price of ₹33,990.
Samsung,has expanded its TV range in India with the launch of its Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV in India. This latest addition to the Crystal UHD TV line-up comes with smart features like multi voice assistant, video calling with slimfit cam, solar remote, built-in IoT hub with calm onboarding and IoT light sensors for auto brightness adjustment.