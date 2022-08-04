Samsung cuts down its Galaxy F22 price: Details on new price, offers

Both the variants of Samsung Galaxy F22 have got a price cut of Rs. 2000. Now, consumers can buy the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs. 10,499 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 12,499.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Samsung has made its Galaxy F22 more affordable. The smartphone brand has slashed the price of Samsung Galaxy F22 which was launched in 2021. The Samsung handset has two variants and both of them have got a price drop. In case, if you were looking for an affordable Samsung phone, now is the right time to purchase one.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Samsung has made its Galaxy F22 more affordable. The smartphone brand has slashed the price of Samsung Galaxy F22 which was launched in 2021. The Samsung handset has two variants and both of them have got a price drop. In case, if you were looking for an affordable Samsung phone, now is the right time to purchase one.
Both the variants of Samsung Galaxy F22 have got a price cut of Rs. 2000. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants of Samsung Galaxy F22 were priced at Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 14,499. Now, consumers can buy the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs. 10,499 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 12,499.
Both the variants of Samsung Galaxy F22 have got a price cut of Rs. 2000. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants of Samsung Galaxy F22 were priced at Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 14,499. Now, consumers can buy the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs. 10,499 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 12,499.
These smartphones come in Denim Black and Denim Blue colors. Interestingly, customers can avail a cashback of Rs. 1000 by using ICICI Bank credit card.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
These smartphones come in Denim Black and Denim Blue colors. Interestingly, customers can avail a cashback of Rs. 1000 by using ICICI Bank credit card.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Powered with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, Samsung Galaxy F22 has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone offers a high brightness of 600 nits. It comes with a protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and features Dolby Atmos support.
Powered with a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, Samsung Galaxy F22 has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone offers a high brightness of 600 nits. It comes with a protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and features Dolby Atmos support.
The smartphone from Samsung is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 core processor. Supporting a strong battery backup of 6,000mAh, the handset comes with a 15W USB-C fast charger.
The smartphone from Samsung is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 core processor. Supporting a strong battery backup of 6,000mAh, the handset comes with a 15W USB-C fast charger.
According to Samsung, the handset can deliver 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time, 24 hours of internet usage, and 25 hours of video playback time.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Samsung, the handset can deliver 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time, 24 hours of internet usage, and 25 hours of video playback time.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Samsung’s 3. Based on Android 11 UI. In terms of the camera capabilities, the handset hovers a quad-camera setup at back. The phone is equipped with a 48MP rear camera with ISCOCELL Plus technology and GM2 sensor, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view, 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro lens.
Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Samsung’s 3. Based on Android 11 UI. In terms of the camera capabilities, the handset hovers a quad-camera setup at back. The phone is equipped with a 48MP rear camera with ISCOCELL Plus technology and GM2 sensor, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view, 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro lens.
The front camera in Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a 13MP selfie camera with modes like Slow motion, Hyperlapse, Pro mode, AR zone, and Food Mode. In terms of connectivity options, the smartphone has 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi and 5.0, A2DP, LE Bluetooth connectivity.
The front camera in Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a 13MP selfie camera with modes like Slow motion, Hyperlapse, Pro mode, AR zone, and Food Mode. In terms of connectivity options, the smartphone has 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi and 5.0, A2DP, LE Bluetooth connectivity.