Samsung is said to be in the process of developing a mixed-reality headset, similar to the Apple Vision Pro. Speculation and discussions regarding this project have been ongoing for a considerable period, and there is some intriguing information available about the headset. It will be certainly interesting to witness what Samsung has in store for its upcoming launch events next year.

As per a report from 9To5Google, with the imminent release of the Apple Vision Pro, Samsung's XR headset might also see its debut in late 2024. Previous reports from HT Tech suggested that Samsung is collaborating with Google and Qualcomm in creating this mixed-reality headset.

Reportedly, the intended product launch, initially planned for this year, was postponed due to the announcement of Apple's Vision Pro and its upcoming release.

A report from the South Korean publication JoongAng suggests that Samsung is rumored to have intentions of unveiling its mixed-reality headset in the latter part of 2024. The product is codenamed "Infinite." While it remains uncertain whether Samsung will introduce this product at the Galaxy Unpacked event, possibly alongside the Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6, it is set to make its debut in 2024.

Additionally, it is speculated that Samsung's mixed reality headset could operate on an Android version and be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. Regarding its display, there is a possibility that the company might choose to utilize OLEDoS displays provided by Samsung Display, a feature that is also rumored to be present in Apple's mixed reality headsets.

It is important to note that all discussions surrounding the Samsung mixed reality headset are based solely on rumors and speculation. The exact launch date and specifications cannot be confirmed until Samsung provides an official teaser or releases details about the product.

Meanwhile, Samsung has recently launched its set of generative AI model called Samsung Gauss at the company's AI Forum 2023. Developed by Samsung Research, Gauss consists of three tools: a generative AI model called Samsung Gauss Language, a coding assistant called Samsung Gauss Code and an image generator and editor called Samsung Gauss Image.

