Samsung dives into Mixed Reality headset league with ‘Infinite,’ an Apple Vision Pro competitor: Report
Samsung is reportedly developing a mixed-reality headset, similar to Apple's Vision Pro, with a possible debut in late 2024. The project, codenamed 'Infinite', is said to be a collaboration with Google and Qualcomm.
