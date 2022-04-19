Samsung expands premium TV offerings

Samsung expands premium TV offerings2 min read . 08:16 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Electronics major Samsung has strengthened its offerings in the top-end of the television market with the launch of the 2022 Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED range of TVs in India.
The Neo QLED TVs will strengthen the company’s leadership in the premium TV market in India, said Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president, consumer electronics business, Samsung India. The company is eyeing a greater share of the premium TV market by the end of the year, he added.
“At Samsung, we have been consistently taking the role of televisions a notch higher to complement our consumers’ evolved lifestyles. At its core, the stunning 2022 Neo QLED TV series offers breathtaking picture and sound quality. And that’s not all, it also gives a customizable and personalized experience to watch content, work, play, control other devices and connect with your loved ones," he said.
With the launch Samsung plans to further its share in the premium television segment up from the current 50% to 65% by the end of the year. Overall—Samsung will take its market share in the TV category from the current 31.7% to 36% in the same period.
Singh said more Indians have higher disposable incomes—these consumers want to upgrade to the best technology that is out there. Meanwhile, prolonged work from home orders have also changed consumer expectations from television sets and technology.
“It’s been our endeavor to look at the role of televisions that can be brought up a notch higher—to complement the changing consumer preferences," he said.
The range that starts from— ₹1,14,990 for the Neo QLED TV and ₹3,24,990 onwards for Neo QLED 8K models—doubles up as a gaming console, a virtual playground, and a Smart Hub.
“For instance, the latest range of Neo QLED TVs come equipped with Built-in IoT Hub that enables consumers to control their home in a smart way with just a TV. It lets you check all your home devices, even third party devices. Consumers can further enjoy video calling or web conferences on the big TV screen with an easy-to-use SlimFit Cam (TV webcam) that could be attached without compromising the TV’s design or viewing experience," the company said.
Samsung has a strong channel strategy with plans to doubling its visibility for Neo QLEDs across India. These TVs will be available at all Samsung retail stores, top consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.
To back this up there is a full go-to-market outlay, said Singh. “As far as the 8k segment is concerned, we will actually double the presence in retail from 500 stores to 1,000 stores where these televisions will be showcased. We are also backing this entire launch with marketing spends," said Singh.