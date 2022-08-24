Samsung has slashed the price of another Galaxy-A series phone. The South Korean company has reduced the price of Samsung Galaxy A03. The budget phone was launched earlier this year in two RAM models- 3GB and 4GB at ₹10,499 and ₹11,999, respectively. After the price drop, the 3GB RAM variant will cost ₹9,514, while the 4GB RAM model will be priced at ₹11,014.

Samsung Galaxy A03: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03 is offered in Blue, Black and Red colour options. The smartphone comes powered by Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor. As mentioned above, the device has two models- 3GB and 4GB paired with 32GB and 64GB storage. It comes with a microSD card to expand the storage up to 1TB.

For optics, the handset features a dual camera system at the back. It consists of a 48MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture paired with a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the Galaxy A03 has a 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies.

The device runs on the company’s own One UI based on Android 11 operating system. Samsung Galaxy A03 houses a 5000mAh battery. It comes with Dolby Atmos support for audio performance.

Notably, this is the second Galaxy A series phone to receive the price cut recently. Earlier this month, the company reduced the price of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G by ₹3,000. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has two RAM models- 6GB and 8GB. The former was launched at ₹34,999. After the price cut, it can be purchased at ₹31,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM variant will now cost ₹32,999 after a price drop of ₹3,000 on its original price of ₹35,999. Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White are the colour options of the handset.