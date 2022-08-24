Samsung Galaxy A03 gets a price cut: Check new price1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 07:47 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy A03 is offered in Blue, Black and Red colour options. The smartphone comes powered by Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor
Samsung has slashed the price of another Galaxy-A series phone. The South Korean company has reduced the price of Samsung Galaxy A03. The budget phone was launched earlier this year in two RAM models- 3GB and 4GB at ₹10,499 and ₹11,999, respectively. After the price drop, the 3GB RAM variant will cost ₹9,514, while the 4GB RAM model will be priced at ₹11,014.