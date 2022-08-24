OPEN APP
Samsung has slashed the price of another Galaxy-A series phone. The South Korean company has reduced the price of Samsung Galaxy A03. The budget phone was launched earlier this year in two RAM models- 3GB and 4GB at 10,499 and 11,999, respectively. After the price drop, the 3GB RAM variant will cost 9,514, while the 4GB RAM model will be priced at 11,014.

Samsung Galaxy A03: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03 is offered in Blue, Black and Red colour options. The smartphone comes powered by Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor. As mentioned above, the device has two models- 3GB and 4GB paired with 32GB and 64GB storage. It comes with a microSD card to expand the storage up to 1TB.

For optics, the handset features a dual camera system at the back. It consists of a 48MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture paired with a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the Galaxy A03 has a 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies.

The device runs on the company’s own One UI based on Android 11 operating system. Samsung Galaxy A03 houses a 5000mAh battery. It comes with Dolby Atmos support for audio performance.

Notably, this is the second Galaxy A series phone to receive the price cut recently. Earlier this month, the company reduced the price of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G by 3,000. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has two RAM models- 6GB and 8GB. The former was launched at 34,999. After the price cut, it can be purchased at 31,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM variant will now cost 32,999 after a price drop of 3,000 on its original price of 35,999. Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White are the colour options of the handset.

