Samsung Galaxy A03 gets a price cut: Check new price

Notably, this is the second Galaxy A series phone to receive the price cut recently. Earlier this month, the company reduced the price of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G by ₹3,000. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has two RAM models- 6GB and 8GB. The former was launched at ₹34,999. After the price cut, it can be purchased at ₹31,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM variant will now cost ₹32,999 after a price drop of ₹3,000 on its original price of ₹35,999. Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach and Awesome White are the colour options of the handset.

