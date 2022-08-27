Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, M04 Visit BIS hinted to launch in India: What to expect

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core has been listed on the BIS database bearing the model number SM-A042F/DS. Whereas, the Galaxy M04 is believed to have the SM-M045F/DS model number.
The South Korean smartphone company Samsung could soon reveal its Samsung Galaxy A04 Core and Galaxy M04 in India. Samsung might plan to expand its entry level A series with two new handsets. The smartphone giant revealed the Galaxy A04 earlier this week. Both of these handsets have been reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. However, this alleged listening does not reveal any specifications of these smartphones. As per the reports, the Galaxy A04 Core and Galaxy M04 have been spotted on the Geekbench database.
According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core has been listed on the BIS database bearing the model number SM-A042F/DS. Whereas, the Galaxy M04 is believed to have the SM-M045F/DS model number. The South Korean smartphone brand is expected to launch these handsets in India in the coming future.
As per the alleged BIS listing, there is no information on features of these handsets. However, the Galaxy A04 Core was recently reported to be listed on Geekbench. This entry hints that the smartphone could pack 3GB RAM and run on Android 12 out of the box. Reportedly, this handset might be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with a Rogue GE832 GPU.
Moreover, the leaked marketing images of the Galaxy A04 Core suggests that the handset is likely to feature an Infinity-V display. The phone might come in Copper, Black and Green colours.
Meanwhile, Samsung has slashed the price of another Galaxy-A series phone. The South Korean company has reduced the price of Samsung Galaxy A03. The budget phone was launched earlier this year in two RAM models- 3GB and 4GB at ₹10,499 and ₹11,999, respectively. After the price drop, the 3GB RAM variant will cost ₹9,514, while the 4GB RAM model will be priced at ₹11,014. For optics, the handset features a dual camera system at the back. It consists of a 48MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture paired with a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the Galaxy A03 has a 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies.
