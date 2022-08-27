Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, M04 Visit BIS hinted to launch in India: What to expect

Meanwhile, Samsung has slashed the price of another Galaxy-A series phone. The South Korean company has reduced the price of Samsung Galaxy A03. The budget phone was launched earlier this year in two RAM models- 3GB and 4GB at ₹10,499 and ₹11,999, respectively. After the price drop, the 3GB RAM variant will cost ₹9,514, while the 4GB RAM model will be priced at ₹11,014. For optics, the handset features a dual camera system at the back. It consists of a 48MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture paired with a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the Galaxy A03 has a 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies.