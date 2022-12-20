Samsung Galaxy A04 vs Samsung Galaxy A04e: A spec-by-spec comparison1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 03:24 PM IST
- Samsung has expanded its Galaxy S series smartphone range in India with the launch of two budget phones.
Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e are now available in India. Both the smartphones are budget category devices and come with a starting price of ₹9,299. The handsets can be purchased online from Samsung online store and select retail outlets across the country from today onwards.