Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e are now available in India. Both the smartphones are budget category devices and come with a starting price of ₹9,299. The handsets can be purchased online from Samsung online store and select retail outlets across the country from today onwards.

Both Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. They are claimed to offer an all-day battery life. The smartphones boast of a 5MP camera at the front and have dual cameras on the back.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 phone is offered in two storage models. The 65GB storage variant is priced at ₹11,999, while the 128GB model can be purchased at ₹12,999.

Samsung Galaxy A04e has three variants. Its base model packs 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. It carries a price tag of ₹9,299. Other models are 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, priced at ₹9,999 and ₹11,499, respectively. Light Blue and Copper are the colour variants of the phone.

Here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of both the smartphones