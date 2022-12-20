Samsung Galaxy A04 vs Samsung Galaxy A04e: A spec-by-spec comparison

Samsung Galaxy A04 vs Samsung Galaxy A04e: A spec-by-spec comparison1 min read . 03:24 PM IST
- Samsung has expanded its Galaxy S series smartphone range in India with the launch of two budget phones.
Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e are now available in India. Both the smartphones are budget category devices and come with a starting price of ₹9,299. The handsets can be purchased online from Samsung online store and select retail outlets across the country from today onwards.
Both Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. They are claimed to offer an all-day battery life. The smartphones boast of a 5MP camera at the front and have dual cameras on the back.
The Samsung Galaxy A04 phone is offered in two storage models. The 65GB storage variant is priced at ₹11,999, while the 128GB model can be purchased at ₹12,999.
Samsung Galaxy A04e has three variants. Its base model packs 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. It carries a price tag of ₹9,299. Other models are 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, priced at ₹9,999 and ₹11,499, respectively. Light Blue and Copper are the colour variants of the phone.
Here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of both the smartphones
|Specifications
|Samsung Galaxy A04
|Samsung Galaxy A04e
|Display
|6.5-inch LCD screen with 720x1600 pixel resolution
|6.5-inch LCD display with 720x1600p resolution
|RAM
|4GB
|3GB, 4GB
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB
|32GB, 64GB, 128GB
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio P35
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Operating system
|One UI Core 4.0 based on Android 12
|One UI Core 4.0 based on Android 12
|Rear camera
|50MP main camera + 2MP depth camera
|13MP main camera + 2MP depth camera
|Front camera
|5MP
|5MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|5,000mAh
|Colour options
|Green, Copper, Black
|Light Blue, Copper
