Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Samsung Galaxy A04 vs Samsung Galaxy A04e: A spec-by-spec comparison

Samsung Galaxy A04 vs Samsung Galaxy A04e: A spec-by-spec comparison

1 min read . 03:24 PM ISTLivemint
Samsung Galaxy A04 vs Samsung Galaxy A04e

  • Samsung has expanded its Galaxy S series smartphone range in India with the launch of two budget phones.

Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e are now available in India. Both the smartphones are budget category devices and come with a starting price of 9,299. The handsets can be purchased online from Samsung online store and select retail outlets across the country from today onwards.

Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e are now available in India. Both the smartphones are budget category devices and come with a starting price of 9,299. The handsets can be purchased online from Samsung online store and select retail outlets across the country from today onwards.

Both Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. They are claimed to offer an all-day battery life. The smartphones boast of a 5MP camera at the front and have dual cameras on the back.

Both Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. They are claimed to offer an all-day battery life. The smartphones boast of a 5MP camera at the front and have dual cameras on the back.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 phone is offered in two storage models. The 65GB storage variant is priced at 11,999, while the 128GB model can be purchased at 12,999.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 phone is offered in two storage models. The 65GB storage variant is priced at 11,999, while the 128GB model can be purchased at 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy A04e has three variants. Its base model packs 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. It carries a price tag of 9,299. Other models are 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, priced at 9,999 and 11,499, respectively. Light Blue and Copper are the colour variants of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A04e has three variants. Its base model packs 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. It carries a price tag of 9,299. Other models are 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, priced at 9,999 and 11,499, respectively. Light Blue and Copper are the colour variants of the phone.

Here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of both the smartphones

Here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of both the smartphones

Specifications Samsung Galaxy A04Samsung Galaxy A04e
Display6.5-inch LCD screen with 720x1600 pixel resolution6.5-inch LCD display with 720x1600p resolution
RAM4GB3GB, 4GB
Storage64GB, 128GB32GB, 64GB, 128GB
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P35MediaTek Helio P35
Operating systemOne UI Core 4.0 based on Android 12One UI Core 4.0 based on Android 12
Rear camera50MP main camera + 2MP depth camera13MP main camera + 2MP depth camera
Front camera5MP5MP
Battery5,000mAh5,000mAh
Colour optionsGreen, Copper, BlackLight Blue, Copper
Specifications Samsung Galaxy A04Samsung Galaxy A04e
Display6.5-inch LCD screen with 720x1600 pixel resolution6.5-inch LCD display with 720x1600p resolution
RAM4GB3GB, 4GB
Storage64GB, 128GB32GB, 64GB, 128GB
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P35MediaTek Helio P35
Operating systemOne UI Core 4.0 based on Android 12One UI Core 4.0 based on Android 12
Rear camera50MP main camera + 2MP depth camera13MP main camera + 2MP depth camera
Front camera5MP5MP
Battery5,000mAh5,000mAh
Colour optionsGreen, Copper, BlackLight Blue, Copper
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP