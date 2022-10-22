Samsung has added another smartphone to its Galaxy A series lineup. The company has silently listed Galaxy A04e on its official website with key specifications and features. The South Korean mobile brand has not revealed the device’s price and availability yet. But it is expected to make these details official soon.

The Galaxy A04e comes days after the launch of Galaxy A04s earlier this month. The latter is priced at ₹13,499. The all-new Samsung Galaxy A04e is likely to come with a similar pricing.

Samsung Galaxy A04e specifications

Samsung Galaxy A04e comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ in-cell Touch LCD screen. The phone’s display will offer a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smartphone comes powered by an octa-core chipset. The listing, however, does not reveal the name of the processor.

As per the listing, the handset will pack 4GB of RAM. It will be paired with up to 128GB internal storage capacity. Users will be able to expand the storage capacity up to 1TB using the microSD card. Samsung Galaxy A04e runs on the company’s own One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 operating system.

On the camera front, the handset is equipped with a dual camera setup on the back. There is a 13MP (aperture f/2.2) main camera paired with a 2MP (aperture f/2.4) secondary camera. For selfies, the Galaxy A04e will feature a 5MP camera at the front with f/2.4 aperture.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the Galaxy A0e are Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth version 5.0 and LTE. Dimensions of the phone are 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm. Samsung Galaxy A0e weighs 188 grams. Black, blue and copper are three colour options of the phone.