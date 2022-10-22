Samsung Galaxy A04e debuts with 5,000mAh battery and octa-core processor1 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 10:47 PM IST
- The Galaxy A04e comes days after the launch of Galaxy A04s earlier this month. The latter is priced at ₹13,499 in India.
Samsung has added another smartphone to its Galaxy A series lineup. The company has silently listed Galaxy A04e on its official website with key specifications and features. The South Korean mobile brand has not revealed the device’s price and availability yet. But it is expected to make these details official soon.