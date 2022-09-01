Samsung Galaxy A04s debuts with 50MP camera and 90Hz refresh rate display

Samsung Galaxy A04s debuts with 50MP camera and 90Hz refresh rate display2 min read . 04:32 PM IST
Samsung has expanded its range of Galaxy A series with the launch of Galaxy A04s in India. The smartphone succeeds the Galaxy A03s that was launched in August 2021. The all-new Samsung phone comes powered its own Exynos processor and has a 5,000mAh battery.
Samsung has not revealed the price of the smartphone. Similar to its predecessor, it is likely to be a budget phone. The handset packs up to 4GB RAM and comes in three storage models- 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage.
Samsung Galaxy A04s: Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A04s is offered in Black, Green, White and Orange colour variants. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen and offers a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. It is equipped with a Infinity-V display and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the phone is the company's own Samsung Exynos 850 chipset.
To perform camera duties, the handset comes with triple camera setup on the back. The camera system comprises of a 50MP primary sensor having f/1.8 aperture. It is coupled with a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 5MP camera at the front.
Samsung Galaxy A04s runs on Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 operating system. As mentioned above, the phone is offered in three storage options- 32GB, 64GB and 128GB storage. The smartphone comes with a microSD card storage to expand the storage up to 1TB. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
In another report, Samsung Galaxy A04 Core and Galaxy M04 have been spotted on the Geekbench database. Samsung Galaxy A04 Core has been listed on the BIS database bearing the model number SM-A042F/DS. Whereas, the Galaxy M04 is believed to have the SM-M045F/DS model number. As per Geekbench listing, Samsung Galaxy A04 Core could pack 3GB RAM and run on Android 12 out of the box. Reportedly, this handset might be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with a Rogue GE832 GPU.
