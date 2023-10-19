Samsung Galaxy A05s with Snapdragon 680 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs and features
Samsung Galaxy A05s priced at Rs. 14,999 in India, offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W charging.
Samsung has launched its much anticipated smartphone Galaxy A05s from the popular A-Series on Wednesday. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 6GB RAM, and a 50MP camera. The device offers a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W charging.
