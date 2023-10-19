Samsung Galaxy A05s priced at Rs. 14,999 in India, offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W charging.

Samsung has launched its much anticipated smartphone Galaxy A05s from the popular A-Series on Wednesday. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 6GB RAM, and a 50MP camera. The device offers a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Price in India The Samsung Galaxy A05s is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India and comes in a single configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is offered in three color options: Black, Light Green, and Light Violet. Additionally, there is a Rs. 1,000 instant discount available on SBI Bank credit card EMI transactions, as mentioned on the Samsung India website.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Specifications The Samsung Galaxy A05s features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) PLS LCD screen. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC and boasts 6GB of RAM for smooth performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Running on Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5.1 interface, this dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone comes with an array of software enhancements.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy A05s is equipped with a 50MP wide-angle camera featuring an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture to capture a variety of scenes with depth and detail. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture for high-quality selfies and video calls.

The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. It measures 168.0x77.8x8.8mm and has a weight of 194g. For storage, the handset offers 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a MicroSD card slot for your apps, photos, and files. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy A05s supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS for location services, and features a convenient USB Type-C port. Additionally, it retains the 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio connections.

The smartphone comes equipped with several sensors, including an accelerometer, light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!