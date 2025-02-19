Samsung has launched the Galaxy A06 5G in India, featuring a 6.7-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, and dual rear cameras. Prices start at ₹ 10,499, with options for 4GB or 6GB RAM. It includes a one-year screen replacement offer for ₹ 129.

Samsung has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy A06 5G. The latest 5G handset comes equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ display offering a 90Hz refresh rate and runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.

Price The Galaxy A06 5G is available in three configurations. The base model, featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, is priced at ₹10,499. The mid-tier variant, offering 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, comes at ₹11,499, while the highest-spec model, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, is available for ₹12,999. Consumers can choose from three colour options: Black, Grey and Light Green.

As an added incentive, Samsung is offering a one-year screen replacement through its Samsung Care+ programme for just ₹129.

Specifications The Galaxy A06 5G sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio, delivering a smooth visual experience. Under the hood, it houses the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Samsung has also incorporated its RAM Plus feature, allowing virtual expansion of RAM up to 12GB.

On the photography front, the device is equipped with a dual rear camera system, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, an 8MP front camera is included.

The smartphone comes with an IP54 rating, providing dust and splash resistance. It also supports 12 5G bands, ensuring broad network compatibility. Powering the handset is a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging, offering extended usage without frequent recharges.