Samsung Galaxy A16 5G with 6 years of OS updates launched in India, price starts at ₹18,999
The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, priced at ₹18,999, features a 6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and supports 6 OS updates. It competes with other budget smartphones and will be available on major platforms starting today.
South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has launched its latest budget smartphone in India, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, which runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and comes with a promised support of six OS updates. Starting at a price of ₹18,999, the A16 5G will compete with the likes of the CMF Phone 1 (Review), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, iQOO Z9, and even the Infinix GT 20 Pro (Review).