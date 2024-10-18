The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, priced at ₹ 18,999, features a 6.7 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and supports 6 OS updates. It competes with other budget smartphones and will be available on major platforms starting today.

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has launched its latest budget smartphone in India, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, which runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and comes with a promised support of six OS updates. Starting at a price of ₹18,999, the A16 5G will compete with the likes of the CMF Phone 1 (Review), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, iQOO Z9, and even the Infinix GT 20 Pro (Review). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung A16 5G price: The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is priced at ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model retails for ₹21,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung's official website, and in retail outlets starting today.

Samsung A16 5G launched in India: The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with support for a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the hood, the Galaxy A16 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with an Arm Mali G57 MC2 GPU. If this chipset sounds familiar, it's because it powers other budget phones such as the Infinix Hot 50 5G and the Tecno Spark 30C 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G supports up to 8GB of RAM and offers storage options of up to 256GB, with the possibility of expansion via a 1.5TB microSD card. It runs on Samsung's One UI, based on Android 14, and the company promises six years of OS updates and six years of security patches for this device.

On the optics front, the A16 5G comes with a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 13MP lens on the front. Unlike most other phones in this range, the A16 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of an in-display sensor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}