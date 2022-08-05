Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched: Details on specifications

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched: Details on specifications2 min read . 10:42 PM IST
- The all new Samsung A23 5G features a 6.6-inches of Infinity-V display with full-HD+ screen resolution. This handset runs on Android 12 based One UI 4.1.
Samsung, a South Korean smartphone brand, has launched its A23 5G today. The Samsung handset has been listed on the official website of the company with some images and specifications.
The all new Samsung A23 5G features a 6.6-inches of Infinity-V display with full-HD+ screen resolution. This handset runs on Android 12 based One UI 4.1. Till now, Samsung has not mentioned the SoC but it mentioned that this device is powered by an octa-core chipset. Packing a battery of 5,000mAh, Samsung A23 features Bluetooth v5.1 and dual-band WiFi support for connectivity.
The South Korean smartphone brand is yet to announce the price of the smartphone. To recall, the predecessor of Samsung A23 5G was launched in India in July 2021 at a price of Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Whereas, its variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage was priced at Rs. 21,999 and comes in Mint, Violet, and Grey colours. Samsung’s Galaxy A23 is expected to come in the similar range.
As per the images shared by Samsung, the upcoming Galaxy A23 5G is likely to come in Blue, White, Pink, and Black colours. There were no details on the marketing names of these handsets.
In terms of camera capabilities, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G hovers a quad rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. According to Samsung, the primary rear camera has also got optical image stabilisation support capabilities. The smartphone features an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture at the front of the phone.
Talking about the various sensors, the Samsung device has a fingerprint scanner, an accelerometer, a gyro sensor, a Geomagnetic sensor, a Grip sensor, a Virtual Lighting sensor, and a Virtual Proximity sensor. The handset measures 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm in dimensions and weighs approx 197gm.
Meanwhile, Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM IST.
