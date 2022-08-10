Samsung Galaxy A23e leaks surfaced: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy A23e leaks surfaced: What to expect2 min read . 10 Aug 2022
According to the leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A23e, the handset might have a water drop style notch display and come with a 5.8-inch Infinity V display.
The South Korean smartphone brand Samsung is expected to launch its Samsung Galaxy 23e soon. Although there is no official detail from Samsung till now. However, renders of the phone have leaked online ahead of the official announcement of the phone.
According to the leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A23e, the handset might have a water drop style notch display and come with a 5.8-inch Infinity V display. It might sport a single camera at the back. It is believed that the Samsung Galaxy A23e will be the successor to the Galaxy A23 5G that debuted very recently.
Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), a popular tipster, in partnership with Pricebaba, have leaked the alleged renders and specifications of the Samsung smartphone. These leaked renders show the handset on black and white colours with the Galaxy branding at the rear. The upcoming Samsung phone is seen to have a single camera sensor on the back arranged in the upper left corner of the device alongside an LED flash, Furthermore, it is visible that the smartphone have its power button and volume rocker on the left side of the handset.
It is tipped that the Samsung Galaxy A23e will run on Android 12 based on One UI 5.1. As per the surfaced leaks, the handset could feature a 5.8-inch-V display, include a single rear camera and come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication. The Samsung smartphone could pack a 3.5mm headphone jack and it is expected to come with 25W fast wired charging. It is expected that the phone might have a dedicated microSD card slot and measure 149.8x70.7x8.9mm.
According to the rumors, Samsung Galaxy A23e might come with upgrades over the Galaxy A23 5G which was launched earlier this month.
To recall, The all new Samsung A23 5G features a 6.6-inches of Infinity-V display with full-HD+ screen resolution. This handset runs on Android 12 based One UI 4.1. This device is powered by an octa-core chipset.Samsung Galaxy A23 5G hovers a quad rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor.
