Samsung Galaxy A27 5G debuts in India with 120Hz AMOLED display, price starts at ₹28,999

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, 50MP triple rear camera, and 5,000mAh battery. 

Aman Gupta
Updated30 Jun 2026, 03:08 PM IST
Galaxy A27 5G
Galaxy A27 5G

Samsung has expanded its A-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy A27 5G. The new Samsung smartphone brings a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, a 50MP OIS camera and six years of Android and security updates.

Here's everything you need to know about A27 5G:

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G price in India

The Galaxy A27 5G starts at 28,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhille, the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at 31,999, and the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant costs 37,499.

As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering an instant bank and UPI cashback of 3,000 on all variants.

The company is also offering option for zero down payment EMI plans for up to 15 months through select NBFCs or a 24-month EMI plan with an eight-month down payment

The Galaxy A27 5G will go on sale from July 3 via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, partner retailers and other online platforms.

VariantPriceBank/UPI CashbackEffective Price
6GB + 128GB 31,999 3,000 28,999
8GB + 128GB 34,999 3,000 31,999
8GB + 256GB 40,499 3,000 37,499

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It also comes with IP64 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, Samsung Knox Vault security, Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay support, and NFC.

The A27 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The phone runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5 out of the box with a promise of 6 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

For optics, the Galaxy A27 5G gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A27 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

FeatureDetails
Display6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus+, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (4nm)
RAM & Storage6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB
Operating SystemAndroid 16 with One UI 8.5
Rear Cameras50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
Front Camera12MP
AI FeaturesCircle to Search, Google Gemini, Perplexity, Bixby, Live Transcription, Object Eraser, Edit Suggestions, My Filter
Battery5,000mAh
Charging25W fast charging
ProtectionIP64, Gorilla Glass Victus+, Samsung Knox Vault
Connectivity5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C
AudioStereo speakers
Software Support6 Android OS upgrades, 6 years of security updates

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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HomeTechnologyGadgetsSamsung Galaxy A27 5G debuts in India with 120Hz AMOLED display, price starts at ₹28,999
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