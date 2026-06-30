Samsung Galaxy A27 5G debuts in India with 120Hz AMOLED display, price starts at ₹28,999

Samsung has expanded its A-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy A27 5G. The new Samsung smartphone brings a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, a 50MP OIS camera and six years of Android and security updates.

Here's everything you need to know about A27 5G:

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G price in India The Galaxy A27 5G starts at ₹28,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhille, the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at ₹31,999, and the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant costs ₹37,499.

As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering an instant bank and UPI cashback of ₹3,000 on all variants.

The company is also offering option for zero down payment EMI plans for up to 15 months through select NBFCs or a 24-month EMI plan with an eight-month down payment

The Galaxy A27 5G will go on sale from July 3 via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, partner retailers and other online platforms.

Variant Price Bank/UPI Cashback Effective Price 6GB + 128GB ₹ 31,999 ₹ 3,000 ₹ 28,999 8GB + 128GB ₹ 34,999 ₹ 3,000 ₹ 31,999 8GB + 256GB ₹ 40,499 ₹ 3,000 ₹ 37,499

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G specifications The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It also comes with IP64 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, Samsung Knox Vault security, Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay support, and NFC.

The A27 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The phone runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5 out of the box with a promise of 6 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

For optics, the Galaxy A27 5G gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A27 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.