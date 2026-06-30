Samsung Galaxy A27 5G debuts in India with 120Hz AMOLED display, price starts at ₹28,999

Samsung has expanded its A-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy A27 5G. The new Samsung smartphone brings a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, a 50MP OIS camera and six years of Android and security updates.

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Here's everything you need to know about A27 5G:

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G price in India The Galaxy A27 5G starts at ₹28,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhille, the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at ₹31,999, and the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant costs ₹37,499.

As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering an instant bank and UPI cashback of ₹3,000 on all variants.

The company is also offering option for zero down payment EMI plans for up to 15 months through select NBFCs or a 24-month EMI plan with an eight-month down payment

The Galaxy A27 5G will go on sale from July 3 via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, partner retailers and other online platforms.

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Variant Price Bank/UPI Cashback Effective Price 6GB + 128GB ₹ 31,999 ₹ 3,000 ₹ 28,999 8GB + 128GB ₹ 34,999 ₹ 3,000 ₹ 31,999 8GB + 256GB ₹ 40,499 ₹ 3,000 ₹ 37,499

Samsung Galaxy A27 5G specifications The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It also comes with IP64 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, Samsung Knox Vault security, Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay support, and NFC.

The A27 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The phone runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5 out of the box with a promise of 6 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

For optics, the Galaxy A27 5G gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera.

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The Galaxy A27 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Feature Details Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus+, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (4nm) RAM & Storage 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB Operating System Android 16 with One UI 8.5 Rear Cameras 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro Front Camera 12MP AI Features Circle to Search, Google Gemini, Perplexity, Bixby, Live Transcription, Object Eraser, Edit Suggestions, My Filter Battery 5,000mAh Charging 25W fast charging Protection IP64, Gorilla Glass Victus+, Samsung Knox Vault Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C Audio Stereo speakers Software Support 6 Android OS upgrades, 6 years of security updates

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in