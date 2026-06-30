Samsung Galaxy A27 5G debuts in India with 120Hz AMOLED display, price starts at ₹28,999

Samsung has expanded its A-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy A27 5G. The new Samsung smartphone brings a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, a 50MP OIS camera and six years of Android and security updates.
Here's everything you need to know about A27 5G:
The Galaxy A27 5G starts at ₹28,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhille, the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at ₹31,999, and the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant costs ₹37,499.
As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering an instant bank and UPI cashback of ₹3,000 on all variants.
The company is also offering option for zero down payment EMI plans for up to 15 months through select NBFCs or a 24-month EMI plan with an eight-month down payment
The Galaxy A27 5G will go on sale from July 3 via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, partner retailers and other online platforms.
|Variant
|Price
|Bank/UPI Cashback
|Effective Price
|6GB + 128GB
|₹31,999
|₹3,000
|₹28,999
|8GB + 128GB
|₹34,999
|₹3,000
|₹31,999
|8GB + 256GB
|₹40,499
|₹3,000
|₹37,499
The Samsung Galaxy A27 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It also comes with IP64 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, Samsung Knox Vault security, Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay support, and NFC.
The A27 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.
The phone runs Android 16-based One UI 8.5 out of the box with a promise of 6 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.
For optics, the Galaxy A27 5G gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera.
The Galaxy A27 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.
|Feature
|Details
|Display
|6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus+, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (4nm)
|RAM & Storage
|6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB
|Operating System
|Android 16 with One UI 8.5
|Rear Cameras
|50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
|Front Camera
|12MP
|AI Features
|Circle to Search, Google Gemini, Perplexity, Bixby, Live Transcription, Object Eraser, Edit Suggestions, My Filter
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|Charging
|25W fast charging
|Protection
|IP64, Gorilla Glass Victus+, Samsung Knox Vault
|Connectivity
|5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
|Software Support
|6 Android OS upgrades, 6 years of security updates